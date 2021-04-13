The Northwest softball team used strong pitching and timely hitting to finish a 10-game homestand with two wins over the Lincoln Blue Tigers April 13 at the Bearcat Softball Field in Maryville.
After sweeping Newman April 9, the Bearcats sat at 11-13 heading into the afternoon’s games, looking to improve the record to .500. The Blue Tigers came into Maryville looking to improve their 6-23-1 record.
The Bearcats (13-13, 7-7 MIAA) wasted no time getting the offense moving in the first game of the afternoon, as sophomore Olivia Daugherty hit a two-out single into left field. Senior Kaitlyn Weis followed Daugherty with a triple into right field, giving the Bearcats a 1-0 lead. Freshman Abby Nolte doubled to left field to score Weis, giving the Bearcats a 2-0 lead after one inning.
Northwest has struggled getting hits with runners in scoring position this season, and the early offensive production was a welcome sight to coach Ryan Anderson.
“It was nice; we weren’t relying on the home run,” Anderson said. “It was just singles and doubles, and we’d get somebody on base, and somebody would hit one in the gap, and we’d score them.”
Lincoln (6-25-1, 3-15) answered back in the top of the second inning, as junior Alex Miller hit a home run over the center-field fence, cutting the Bearcats’ lead to 2-1. Freshman Leah Wagner followed Miller up with a double, but the Blue Tigers ultimately could not get anything else going in the second inning.
The Bearcats scored one in the bottom of the third on an error and one in the fourth on sophomore Hannah Blackford’s single, which drove in senior Regan Kirby.
Leading 4-1, freshman pitcher Breck Dickey settled in for the Bearcats in the fifth inning after giving up four hits and a home run in the previous four innings.
Dickey tallied three strikeouts in her final three innings of work, giving up no runs on one hit and giving the Bearcats a 4-1 win.
“Breck missed some spots that she wants back,” Anderson said. “Those are the games we need to get some confidence. Hopefully we can build off those things going into this and keep improving.”
The Bearcats controlled the second game of the doubleheader as well, winning 9-0 in a five-inning game.
Lincoln and Northwest traded scoreless frames of the first inning, as both teams failed to get a hit. The Blue Tigers also went down in order in the top of the second inning before the Bearcats blew the game open in the bottom of the second.
Weis started the inning with a double, followed by a Nolte single. Sophomore Alexis Kump doubled to bring in both Weis and Nolte. Sophomore Ady Watts doubled to push Kump over to third base, and after a Kirby groundout, freshman Grace Jeffries singled to bring Kump and Watts home, giving the Bearcats a 4-0 lead.
Northwest continued to pile it on with RBIs from Blackford, Daugherty and Weis.
After the bottom of the second inning, the Bearcats secured a 7-0 lead on eight hits and one Blue Tiger error.
Kump, who started the second inning rally with her two RBI double, brought a five-game hitless streak to an end in the afternoon’s doubleheader. She finished her day at the plate with three hits and two RBIs.
“I just decided to have fun,” Kump said. “It worked out a lot better for me today than the last couple weeks.”
The Bearcats continued to use strong pitching to tame the Blue Tigers’ bats, as freshman Raven Defrain struck out one on her way to a five-inning one hitter.
“It’s nice when we score seven runs in one inning,” Anderson said. “That makes them feel good. She (Defrain) was throwing to the spots she needed to.”
Weis added the knockout blow with a two-run home run in the bottom of the fourth inning to give the Bearcats a 9-0 lead, and the win after Lincoln went down in order in the top of the fifth.
Northwest came into game two of the doubleheader on a stretch of four games decided by three runs or fewer, a streak that Anderson was ready to see broken.
“It’s nice to not be begging somebody to get a bloop single so somebody can score from third,” Anderson said. “You know, you need those every now and then, and hopefully, we can get some more of them.”
