Roger Espinoza is a professional footballer who has played since 2006. He is a midfielder and defender for Sporting Kansas City and has been throughout 13 of those 16 years.
Espinoza is from Puerto Cortés, Honduras, and has represented Honduras twice in the World Cup and for the 2012 Summer Olympics. One of his next stops will be Maryville for Northwest’s Homecoming Oct. 22.
“I’d like to be there and soak it all in,” Espinoza said.
Espinoza received an invite from Northwest Foundation Board member Bob Burrell. Burrell lives in Denver, Colorado, which is where Espinoza moved to when he was 12 years old.
According to Burrell, his son and Espinoza played for the same soccer club growing up called the Colorado Storm. He said that’s where the two first met, and Espinoza has been friends with the family ever since.
“We were talking about me and my wife being in the area for the Foundation Board meeting on the Thursday and Friday before Homecoming,” Burrell said. “I just said, ‘Hey, why don’t you bring your wife and spend the day with us?’”
The initial plan was for Espinoza and his wife, Lo’eau LaBonta, who is a midfielder for the Kansas City Current, to come, but the Current play OL Reign Oct. 23 in Seattle, Washington, for the National Women’s Soccer League semifinals, and Espinoza said she will not be making the trip.
Burrell said the plan is to go to the parade and see the Northwest football game at 2 p.m. Espinoza said he hoped to meet with the Northwest soccer team sometime during his visit. Coach Marc Gordon said the team will meet with Espinoza between the parade and the football game in the Carl and Cheryl Hughes Fieldhouse.
Espinoza said he is prepared to encounter any fans throughout the day, and he said he won’t mind it at all if people approach him.
“I’m always happy when fans come around because they’re the reason why we’re playing professional and why sports become what they are,” Espinoza said. “... It’s a privilege, and it’s something I’ll take for granted, for sure.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.