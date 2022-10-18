Northwest volleyball will be in Bearcat Arena for the sixth time this season as the Bearcats will take on Missouri Southern Oct. 21.
The ‘Cats are 5-0 at home, including a 2-0 record against top 25 opponents. Part of that success came last week when Northwest went 3-0 and the Bearcats moved to No. 13 in the latest American Volleyball Coaches Association coaches poll and No. 8 in the Volleyblog power rankings.
These are not the only accolades the ’Cats received, as two Northwest players received MIAA player of the week status. Junior setter Alyssa Rezac was named MIAA Setter of the Week and AVCA National Player of the Week. The MIAA Defensive Player of the Week award went to sophomore defensive specialist Kyah Luhring. Rezac is the first Bearcat to be named AVCA National Player of the Week.
“Those were some big games for us,” Rezac said. “It is nice to have the home court advantage, especially later in the season. I thought we did a pretty good job, overall, executing our game plans.”
The Bearcats will be taking on Missouri Southern on Northwest Walkout Day, Oct. 21. The ‘Cats will attempt to get a win during their Homecoming weekend match and sweep the Lions in the season series.
Northwest is catching fire as it is on a four-match winning streak, including two wins against top 25 foes. Junior right-side Jaden Ferguson has been a big help during those matches as she has a total of 51 kills, eight aces and 62 digs in the four matches. She said the Lions are always a tough opponent.
“It’s really important as Missouri Southern is a team that plays up to whatever team they’re playing,” Ferguson said. “It will be a good game, and it’s our one home game for Homecoming. Anytime we’re here for Homecoming, we want to make the most of it.”
Northwest has a 15-match win streak against Southern, dating back to Sept. 26, 2015. The last nine matchups have ended in a sweep of the Lions.
Following the one-match homestand, the Bearcats will go on the road for the final time this season to play Pittsburg State Sept. 21. The ’Cats will have a chance to get another season series sweep.
The last time the Bearcats squared off with the Gorillas, Northwest had 56 digs. Sophomore libero and defensive specialist Kristen Ford attributed 13 of those digs for the team.
“If we stay focused and do our systems at a high level, I am confident we will pull out a win against Pittsburg State,” Ford said. “They definitely have made their mark in conference play this year, but we are excited for the competition that they will bring when we go to play them.”
The MIAA is a very close conference with the top five teams within four games of first place, and with only six matches remaining in the season, every match matters.
Currently, Nebraska-Kearney is on top with a 12-2 record with Northwest with a 11-3 record in second, then Central Oklahoma in third at 10-4. Behind the Bearcats are Washburn at 10-4 and Central Missouri at 9-4.
“It feels good, I mean now’s the time to push to play our best volleyball and to get a rematch against the two teams that are ahead of us,” Ferguson said. “It’s going to be the difference maker between who’s going to be a regular-season conference champion, or if someone’s going to share the title or be the lone holder of the title.”
Northwest has aimed to be number one since the beginning of the season,but the team is focused on being the best team it can be.
“It is exciting being so close to the top spot in the conference since it’s been a goal of ours, but we try not to let the idea that we need to be first consume our thoughts,” Ford said. “As we near the end of the season, we just want to take things one opponent at a time and take care of business to put ourselves in good standing at the end of the season. Every game is an opportunity for us to better ourselves and prepare for the postseason.”
