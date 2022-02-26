The final game of the regular season usually doesn’t mean too much for Northwest men’s basketball. Entering this year as winners of eight straight MIAA regular-season titles, the Bearcats have grown accustomed to locking down the conference’s top spot with room to spare.
They typically don't need any last-ditch effort to assure their seat at the pinnacle of one of the toughest conferences in Division II — until Saturday afternoon in Bearcat Arena.
When the No. 13 Bearcats hosted No. 18 Fort Hays State for the regular-season finale, each of them were vying for the same thing, just on different ends of the spectrum. With both squads knotted in a tie for first place along with Central Oklahoma, the winner was bound to claim at least a share of the regular-season title.
The ’Cats, of course, were fighting for the right to sit atop the league for an unprecedented ninth year in a row. The Tigers were hoping for the right to have a bird’s eye view on the rest of the conference for just the second time ever.
And after 40 minutes of gritty, nail-biting, grind-it-out basketball Northwest rode a 57-49 win over Hays en route to the program’s ninth consecutive MIAA regular-season title.
“It just says a lot about the kids in our program and their ability to sustain the culture and sustain success over a long period of time,” Northwest coach Ben McCollum said with the cut-down net in hand. “This one for us was probably — if it wasn’t the most difficult, it was one of them. Everything was tough for this group; everything was difficult. Nothing came easy.”
“I feel like we earned this one,” Northwest junior guard Diego Bernard said. “This is the best one. I feel like this is the hardest one.”
Bernard takes pride in being the program’s spark plug, an energy-filled role he’s assumed since joining the program and having an immediate impact in 2018-19. He epitomized that role during the 8-point win, and he did so from tipoff to the final buzzer.
With the Bearcats (25-5, 18-4 MIAA) going back and forth with the Tigers (22-5, 17-5 MIAA) during the game’s opening minutes, Bernard used 6 points to help give the Bearcats an 11-7 lead with 13:06 left in the first half. His scoring spurt foreshadowed just a fraction of what was to come, though.
The ’Cats went on a 15-0 run at one point, a span of 8 minutes and 27 seconds in which they held the Tigers to 0-for-9 from the field, and in which four different players scored buckets en route to a game-high 18-point lead.
Bernard got a couple more buckets to fall in, too, helping Northwest to a 29-15 advantage at the break.
“We were engaged,” McCollum said of the Bearcats’ defensive efforts, which held Hays to 7-for-24 (29.1%) from the field in the first half. “That first half, we were dialed in.”
That second half, or at least the first 10 minutes of it, paled in comparison to what the Bearcats were throughout the first.
Hays came out of the locker room and scored 5 points before Northwest could get on the board courtesy of a pair of free throws from Wes Dreamer, who eventually finished with 2 points and two rebounds before fouling out. The Bearcats added another bucket a couple of possessions later, too, which gave them a 33-24 advantage.
But after being held scoreless for 5 minutes and 47 seconds, Northwest allowed Hays to make it a 33-33 game with 11:16 left in the second half.
“They were great, defensively,” McCollum said of the Tigers. “Offensively, I’d have to watch it — we just get one dimensional because we don’t have a lot of post presence, so it becomes difficult sometimes when you get lulls. You’ve gotta sustain your defense at that point, and I thought we did a good job of sustaining it.”
Then, within a two-minute, eight-second span, Bernard showed exactly why he serves as the engine behind Division II’s biggest powerhouse.
He used one of his signature turnaround, fadeaway jumpers to snap the Bearcats’ cold spell. Two possessions later, he drove to the bucket and got a tough, heavily-contested layup to go in the act of being fouled. The 2,150 spectators in Bearcat Arena were already as raucous as they had been all night.
They weren’t ready for what immediately followed.
Bernard, the reigning MIAA Defensive Player of the Year, baited Hays’ Nyjee Wright into an errant pass before eventually stealing it and running a fastbreak the other way. And just when he started to pull up and slow things down, he saw a wide-open Trevor Hudgins on the opposite side of the court.
Hudgins, a junior guard who’s the reigning NABC Division II Player of the Year, stepped into and absolutely drained a 3-pointer to give the Bearcats a 41-33 lead and send everyone in attendance into a frenzy, seemingly making the newly remodeled walls of the 63-year-old building shake.
“He brings an unmatched energy,” Hudgins said of Bernard. “His energy aura could fill this whole room. That’s the energy we needed; we needed that big push.”
“He’s just a winner,” McCollum said. “We can say whatever we want about his abilities and stuff like that, but at the end of the day, he’s a competitor. That’s the best way to describe him, is just a competitor. … He’s gonna leave it all out there — that’s for damn sure.”
Bernard eventually finished 6-for-9 with a game-high 18 points in addition to five rebounds, but he didn’t necessarily care too much about that after climbing down the ladder from cutting yet another net to put the finishing touches on the regular season. He was more so enthralled by the fact that he got to accompany Hudgins in his last game inside of Bearcat Arena.
Before Hudgins dropped 15 points of his own, and long before the ’Cats were in the clear of their third loss in 18 days, Northwest’s backcourt tandem was honored as part of Senior Day festivities.
Hudgins, who joined Northwest prior to the 2017-18 season and is classified as a junior due to COVID-19, had made it clear that this is his final year in Maryville. He’s an NBA prospect who’s accomplished nearly everything there is to accomplish in Division II.
But standing there in the aftermath of the Bearcats claiming their newest, hard-earned conference crown with the piece of net he just cut down tucked into his sock, he knew he was going to miss everything about his time in Bearcat Arena.
Bernard, a four-year player who has one season of eligibility remaining due to COVID-19, isn’t quite sure whether he’ll stay or go. He doesn’t know if leaving the venue on Saturday afternoon will be the last time he’ll do just that. But if it is, he’s all right with that.
“Man, it’s hard to put it in perspective, really,” Bernard said. “Just seeing the lights come on for the last time, the last shootaround, it’s just bittersweet. Good way to go out, for sure.”
The ’Cats can’t bask in their glory for too long, and with process-driven McCollum at the helm, they likely wouldn’t anyway. They’ll celebrate another one of the program’s milestones, of course, but they’ll have less than a week to prepare for the MIAA Tournament at Municipal Auditorium in Kansas City, Missouri.
Second-seeded Northwest will await the winner of a matchup between seventh-seeded Missouri Western and 10th-seeded Rogers State — teams that the Bearcats are a combined 3-0 against this season — and they’ll play whichever team prevails at 8:15 p.m. March 3.
The ’Cats, who have won five of the last six MIAA Tournaments, are planning to be more than ready when the lights start to shine brighter and brighter with each game the rest of the season.
“This tournament, this league has been very, very good this year,” Hudgins said. “It’s just gonna be a show — it’s gonna be fun to watch.”
