Northwest soccer led the MIAA conference in fewest goals allowed this year with 11. Perhaps the biggest reason for that number is a redshirt freshman goalkeeper from Kearney, Missouri, Lily Ellis.
The name Ellis has been heard by Northwest soccer fans at Bearcat Pitch throughout the 2022 season, but her journey didn’t begin on the turf field off of North Country Club Road.
Ellis grew up as an only child on a farm with her mom and dad roughly 25 miles northeast of Kansas City, Missouri in the town of Kearney.
“I love the small town feeling where everyone knows everyone and the community is supportive,” Ellis said.
Her soccer journey started when she was 9 years old, playing forward for youth soccer leagues in the area. She did not stay at the forward position very long, though. The coach needed a goalkeeper, and she was the only one that volunteered for it. Since then, that’s been her spot.
Even though coach Marc Gordon has her serving as Northwest’s main protector of the goal, the two have crossed paths before. In fact, so has their families.
“My daughter was playing in the same club as Lily during middle school,” Gordon said. “Lily moved up to a higher level club called the developmental academy. I was at training with my daughter watching her, and I realized she was a really good goalkeeper and communicated well with her teammates.”
Ellis attended Kearney High School while competing on other soccer teams and leagues throughout her first three years of high school. She only got to play on her high school team during her senior year.
She made the most of it, as she finished her senior year as Goalkeeper of the Year in the division. She earned first team all-conference and first team all-state selections, as well. Ellis’s mom Jennifer said she was a joy to watch.
“I just love to watch her grow with each game and get closer to her team,” Jennifer Ellis said.
When it came time to choose a college, she didn’t have soccer in mind and just wanted to go somewhere for academics, which led to her first choice of St. Louis University. Before school started, Lily Ellis had to submit an exemption form for the COVID vaccine, but a few weeks before school she didn’t hear anything back. It was up to her to try and go to St. Louis still, with the possibility of being rejected, or search for another university. She ended up making the decision to decommit from St. Louis and come to Northwest in fall 2021.
When Lily Ellis settled into Northwest and started classes, she said she realized she needed soccer back in her life so she reached out to Gordon.
Gordon said he received an email from Lily Ellis, saying that things didn’t work out in St. Louis for reasons due to COVID and planned on attending Northwest.
“She wanted to meet with us to discuss what her options might be with playing soccer as a Bearcat,” Gordon said. “We worked with her pace of what she wanted to do as she determined if she was going to pursue college soccer.”
She determined playing soccer for Northwest was exactly what she wanted to do. Ellis watched practices and slowly worked her way into participating with the other girls. Her first season as a Bearcat she sat behind and learned from then-junior goalkeeper Grace Goetsch.
“They have a great culture around mind, body and spirit, the total package of being an athlete,” Jennifer Ellis said.
The 2022 regular season was Ellis’s first year starting as a goalkeeper at the collegiate level. In her first year starting as a Bearcat, she led the MIAA in saves with nine and was the only goalkeeper in Division I and II with 13 shutouts. At the end of the season, she was named the MIAA Goalkeeper of the Year and was one of four Bearcats named to the Division II Conference Commissioners Association All-Central Region teams.
Before going out on the pitch before soccer matches Lily Ellis said she has a pre-match tradition of having a sugar-free Red Bull and a pack of Skittles. Two hours before every game she will walk the field by herself, she said.
Assistant coach Quaid Curtin works with Lily Ellis during practice and said he admires her humor and willingness to get better. She said she just loves where she’s at.
“As a player she is obsessed about soccer, and that is great to see from a player,” Curtin said. “She's already been asking us what spring is going to look like for training. She is goofy but when she locks in, she is all serious about soccer.”
“The best thing about being a Bearcat has been the culture,” Lily Ellis said. “There is no other school that I have been to that has a community that Northwest does and all the staff and teammates are so welcoming to everyone.”
