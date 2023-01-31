Junior Reece Smith is no stranger to what it takes to be successful in track and field. In May, Smith became just the eighth Bearcat to become a men’s NCAA outdoor champion when he won the 3,000-meter steeplechase in Allendale, Michigan.
He’s been there, he’s won it, but nearly eight months later, Smith is in the middle of an entirely different season. When Northwest track and field competes in the Bearcat Invite Feb. 2-4 in the Carl and Cheryl Hughes Fieldhouse, it will be the fourth meet of the indoor season for the national champion.
“I think it should be good,” Smith said. “Training has been going pretty well, and we’ve been hitting a lot of strong workouts, which is always rewarding early in the season.”
The Bearcat Invite won’t be like Smith’s other meets this season. For the first time this season, Smith will compete in the distance medley relay.
A medley is unlike other relays in that each athlete runs a different amount of distance. Smith, whose main events are generally long distance, said the first time in a new event can be challenging.
“It’s not added stress, it’s just you don’t really know how you’re going to perform or how you’re going to handle that particular event,” Smith said.
Like Smith’s first and third meet of the season, the Bearcats will be in Hughes Fieldhouse for their competition.
In between Northwest’s third meet and the Bearcat Invite, the team had 11 days off to practice, prepare and train. Coach Brandon Masters will have to wait for the results of the Bearcat Invite to see if the time off was worth it, but he said he thinks the break was used to its advantage.
“It is nice to have a weekend off during the season, so we can, as coaches, really put in a big work — 10 days of work — and a few more high-level practices in, so it’s a great time to do it,” Masters said.
“I think sometimes it’s hard to focus on getting faster throughout the season and not just surviving to the next meet,” Smith said. “Having a weekend off, you can really focus on training and making sure you’re getting an extra workout in.”
Plenty of athletes, including on the men’s and women’s side, have already found success through the first three meets of the season.
At the Northwest Open Jan. 21, three program records were broken and multiple Division II provisional marks were met.
Masters said he’s not worried about athletes losing focus, regardless of fast times earlier in the season or a week off from competition. Smith said his experience has taught him to stay prepared and to keep working for faster times.
“I know the training hasn’t changed,” Masters said. “They’re hitting these times while going through the kind of training that we’re putting them through. They’re gonna get better.”
“There’s not a lot of high school indoor competition,” Smith said. “So, adjusting to this additional season, I think it’d be tough, but once you’ve done it for a couple years, you sort of get the hang of it, and you know what to expect. I do think that’s a big advantage for upperclassmen.”
