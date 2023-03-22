Northwest golf is headed to the Holiday Inn Classic March 27-28 at St. Joseph Country Club after placing sixth in the Midwest Intercollegiate Invite March 20-21 at Mules National Golf Club in Warrensburg, Missouri.
After the Bearcats placed 11th in its first spring meet of the year, the Diffee Ford Lincoln Invite March 6-7 at Lincoln Park Golf Club in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, the ’Cats moved up five spots on the team leaderboard at the Midwest Intercollegiate Invite in their last outing.
Coach Andy Peterson said it is all about continuing to get comfortable competing as the spring season goes along.
“Take every shot, one shot at a time, one hole a time and just work through it that way,” Peterson said. “You really can’t get too high or too low right now, and it’s just continuing to get comfortable with your swing and comfortable with the conditions.”
Northwest took sixth place in Warrensburg with a score of 667, shooting 343 in the first round of the meet March 20 and finished the meet with a score of 324 March 21.
Sophomore Paige Hoffman played a vital role in the sixth place finish for Northwest, as she tied for sixth individually out of 81 golfers in the Midwest Intercollegiate Invite. Hoffman shot a score of 156 in the two days in Warrensburg, with a score of 80 during the first and 76 on the second.
Hoffman also had three birdies on the second day and four total in the meet. Hoffman finished with three more shots than the two leaders of the tournament, Augustana’s senior Molly Stevens and Central Missouri’s redshirt junior Hayley Jones.
Hoffman said even though the weather was not great in Warrensburg — with a two-hour delay in the middle of the second day of the tournament due to rain — the team didn’t let that dictate how they were going to finish on a wet golf course.
“The whole meet was just kind of like a mental battle with yourself,” Hoffman said. “Just keeping yourself in it and going, more so than some tournaments are.”
Along with Hoffman’s performance, junior Elly Speece finished tied for 25th with a score of 82 in the first round and 83 in the second.
Junior Taylor Sedivec improved from the first day to the second, as she jumped from a 93 in the first round to an 81 in the second. Her bounce back on the second day propelled her to tied for 49th place.
Sophomore Kylie Carey, senior Lauren Wood and freshman Kayla Moline all improved on the second day in Warrensburg, as they combined for an average of five less shots compared to the first day.
Hoffman and Peterson said it’s about consistent improvement from meet to meet, as the Bearcats prepare for a roughly 45-minute road trip to St. Joseph for their competition.
“I think our team wants to work on hitting more greens in regulation,” Hoffman said. “Just really getting our swings in tune. We haven’t had the opportunity to hit a lot of balls outside on the range. The range just opened up at Mozingo recently, so I know we are looking forward to seeing more balls fly outside.”
“We are still early in the spring,” Peterson said. “Conditions are not gonna be great probably, so you just gotta take what you can get and compete.”
