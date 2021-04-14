In the third meet of the outdoor season — April 10 in Wichita, Kansas — the Northwest track and field team saw two 34-year-old program records rewritten and even more athletes meeting national marks.
Across state lines for the Wichita State Open, three Northwest athletes hit Division II provisional marks in their respective events, including one athlete who broke two Northwest records on the same day.
After earning MIAA Women’s Outdoor Track and Field Athlete of the Week following the first meet of the outdoor season and surpassing national marks in the women’s 400-meter dash April 2-3 at the Southwest Baptist Invite, graduate student Hiba Mahgoub set her name on the top of two Northwest records.
Mahgoub ran a time of 11 seconds and 71 milliseconds in the women’s 100-meter dash and a time of 23.83 in the women’s 200-meter dash, which both rewrote the program’s record book.
Both records were previously set in 1987 by Venus Harris. Additionally, each record was surpassed with less than three-tenths of second separating them. Mahgoub’s times in both events were good enough to meet Division II provisional times.
Mahgoub said it was an amazing feeling. She said she saw the 200-meter record coming but didn’t even consider the 100-meter record being a possibility.
“I’m thankful I even had the chance to run the 100, since that race isn’t my focus,” Mahgoub said. “I didn’t expect to run as well as I did, but I’m glad I ran the way I did.”
Mahgoub said that she has high expectations and goals for herself for this season, and this performance helps let herself know that those goals are achievable.
“I think there are still some things for me to work on,” Mahgoub said despite being the newest record holder at Northwest. “I still have not reached my goals.”
Mahgoub said her goals are still focused on helping her team and herself be the best in the MIAA conference and in the entire Division II.
At the time of publication, Mahgoub’s time in the 200-meter dash sits in the top five among all Division II times in the event.
In the men’s 1,500-meter run, sophomore Reece Smith met national marks with a time of 3:47.70. This is Smith’s second time hitting Division II provisional times in the 2021 outdoor season, as he also surpassed them in the men’s 3,000-meter steeplechase April 3 at the Southwest Baptist Invite.
Smith said this is the first time he has competed in a 1,500-meter event, and so he’s, of course, happy with the result.
“It was really nice to hit the provisional mark, and this will hopefully keep my options open for the end of the season when national qualifying comes around,” Smith said.
In the men’s 10,000-meter run, junior Jacob Nkamasiai — one of two Northwest athletes to compete in the event — surpassed the national marks by almost 40 seconds with a time of 30:07.63. Similar to Smith, this is Nkamasiai’s first time competing in this event.
“I am happy about it, and there’s still more to come in the future,” Nkamasiai said.
Nkamasiai said that to do so well his first time competing in the event at a meet gives him the boost he’ll need to hit automatic qualifying Division II times. Nkamasiai’s time sits almost 51 seconds behind the automatic time of 29:16.79.
The success for the Bearcats during the weekend didn’t stop there, either. Staying in Kansas, Northwest sent two relay teams and two men pole vaulters to Pittsburg, Kansas, for the Annual David Suenram Gorillas Classic April 11.
The women’s 4x400-meter relay team — which consisted of junior Randi Overkamp, sophomore Tiffany Hughey, graduate student Quincy McSweeney and Mahgoub — met national marks with a time of 3:46.39. This time is second among all Division II times in the women’s 4x400-meter relay at the time of publication.
Despite being part of a team that surpassed Division II provisional marks, Overkamp said she also kept thinking about the rest of the weekend when she finished 10th in the women’s long jump.
“I'm not the happiest with my performances this weekend, but that is OK. I am trusting the process,” Overkamp said. “I haven't been hitting the marks I would like to see in the long jump, so it's been tough not getting what I want out of each meet. I have to remember that all it takes is one jump and that a PR isn't going to happen at each meet.”
Overkamp, however, was able to still celebrate her team’s performance in the relay.
“The 4x4 was absolutely incredible; I feel so lucky to run on a team with two amazing senior leaders who have worked so hard their entire careers to be where they are today,” Overkamp said. “I train and compete for both Hiba and Quincy so that I can be the best teammate possible during their last season.”
During the indoor season, multiple Bearcats said they had the best team culture, and that has not changed during the outdoor season.
“The amount of love and support we have for each other is unreal,” Overkamp said.
Overkamp said that Northwest might not be the biggest team at the meets but that nobody would be able to tell with the amount of cheering the team does. The team,
Overkamp said, is growing more into its culture and will only continue to head in that direction.
Similar to Overkamp, Smith said they may be a little more spread out during the outdoor season, but the cheering never stops. Nkamasiai said he is really glad to be a part of the team.
“This is one of the best teams in the country,” Nkamasiai said.
In the latest edition of the United States Track and Field and Cross Country Coaches Association’s national rankings, the Northwest’s women’s track team moved up four spots from No. 20 to land at No. 16.
In the last meet of the regular outdoor track season, the Bearcats will travel to another bordering state for the 111th Drake Relays April 22-24 in Des Moines, Iowa.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.