Northwest baseball will travel 396 miles south to Oklahoma to square off against MIAA foe Central Oklahoma in a three-game series April 14-16 in Edmond, Oklahoma.
The ’Cats haven't won a series against the Bronchos since 2017, and Northwest has won just three games since that win. The Bearcats last defeated the Bronchos in Edmond in 2016. Junior infielder Caden Diel said Central will be a tough opponent to defeat.
“It definitely makes it tougher going down to Edmond, but I don’t think we put a lot of focus into where we’re playing,” Diel said. “We’ve always been a team that is comfortable on the road, despite our win-loss record.”
After losing a close, hard fought series against Highway 71 rival Missouri Western (9-26, 6-17 MIAA) 2-1 April 6-8 in Maryville, the ’Cats (8-26, 6-17 MIAA) are still in search of their first series win of the season. While Northwest hasn’t won a series all season, the Bronchos (26-11, 14-9 MIAA) have won five.
Coach Darin Loe said the key to defeating Central is playing good baseball and being consistent.
“I thought we got good pitching over this past weekend,” Loe said. “We have to continue to get good pitching and clean up a few things. Maybe a few too many free bases given then we have to consistently hit, I think that’s been the problem with this team. We just have not been as consistent as we need to be, and that’s been hurting us in some ball games.”
The Bearcat’s series against Newman and Missouri Western highlight the inconsistencies from Northwest this season. In the first game against the Jets, the ‘Cats had a batting average of .297 and scored seven runs, in the second game they hit .444 and scored 20 runs. In the last game, they hit .286 and scored just three runs.
In the first game against the Griffons the Bearcats hit .129 and scored just two runs, then in the second they hit .267 and scored six runs. In the series finale the ’Cats hit .289 and scored five runs. They went 2-4 in that six-game span.
Diel said the key to defeating the Bronchos is coming out fast and wasting little time in getting the bats going.
“I think in the past, we tend to be stale at the start of games. Almost like not getting anything done until the later half, so we already start down,” Diel said. “I think that’s a big thing just coming out hard against UCO. Setting the tone in the first couple of innings will be key for the whole series.”
After the MIAA matchup with Central, the Bearcats will head 94 miles south to take on William Jewell (19-13) in a non-conference matchup. Northwest has played the Cardinals eight times in the last 17 years. The ’Cats have defeated the Cardinals six out of those eight times.
William Jewell has won two of the last three games against the ’Cats. Diel said making sure the Bearcats are ready to go for the midweek matchup, just a few days after returning from Oklahoma, could help lead the Bearcats in defeating the Cardinals.
“I think for the midweek games, it’s definitely going to make sure we’re looking in and focusing up,” Diel said. “We need to treat it as if it’s a conference game and that our season depends on it. We got to go in there locked in. We can’t take it lightly.”
Those struggles come in many different shapes and sizes as every Northwest pitcher has a 4.0 ERA or higher, the highest ERA being 18.00. Fielding hasn’t been much better as the ’Cats have committed 55 errors this season, compared to 39 by their opponents.
“We know that we can turn the season around right now. It’s getting late,” Diel said. “But we definitely have time still and having guys picking each other up when things don’t go our way — it’s going to be important, definitely, in those key moments, key situations.”
