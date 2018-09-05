The Northwest men’s tennis team began its 2018 campaign in Leavenworth, Kansas over the weekend.
The Leavenworth Tournament was open style, with Northwest junior Rahul Manoah winning the singles tournament, as well as finishing second in doubles after reaching the finals. Manoah was also voted co-captain of this years squad by his teammates, and will be relied on to provide leadership to the program. Coach Mark Rosewell says leadership is important to the success of any good team.
“You’ve got to have good leaders for good teams,” Rosewell said. “A lot of times the older guys will teach the younger athletes how to react and stay on an even keel and so forth, and it’s pretty important.”
For Northwest, there are two seasons. First is the fall, which is more of an individual effort than a team, and then the spring season in the second part of the school year, where there is much more of a team effort. Rosewell says the fall season is used to prepare for the much more competitive spring.
“What we’re trying to do is establish our team and lineups for singles and doubles, which is very important for the spring,” Rosewell said. “Everything is really individual in the fall, it’s not team, so it’s kind of a different animal in the fall.”
Manoah, who was new to Northwest last year, will now take an elevated roll this year, not only in terms of leadership, but also performance on the court. The first tournament of the year was a good step in the right direction.
“Personally for me I feel like it was a good tournament,” Manoah said. “It was tough conditions with the weather and the injury.”
But even with the tough conditions, Manoah also went on to say he learned a lot about mental toughness and liked what he saw out of the new faces on the team.
“I was able to be mentally tough,” Manoah said. “I saw a lot of things from the guys who were with us last year. They’ve had so much courage and experience and we all played well. The new guys showed a lot of positive energy and attitude on and off the court, so that was a big plus for us.”
Tennis is a very diverse sport, and that is no exception at Northwest. Many of the players are from different cultures and ethnicities, which some might think would cause difficulty for a team to gel.
The opposite is true for the Bearcats. Manoah said that is not the case, saying tennis serves as a common ground for the diverse group
“One thing that connects everyone is tennis,” Manoah said. “So once we get on court and playing, it just comes automatically.”
Northwest will next be in action Sept. 8. at the Drury Invitational Tournament at Drury University in Springfield.
