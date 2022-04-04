To punctuate one of the best careers in Division II history, Northwest guard Trevor Hudgins has been named the recipient of the 2022 Bevo Francis Award presented by Small College Basketball, the organization announced Monday evening.
Hudgins becomes only the second Bearcat to win the award, with the first being program legend Justin Pitts in 2017.
The Manhattan, Kansas, native had his career-best season during his farewell tour, averaging 23 points and 4.3 assists per game. He scored a Northwest single-season record 897 points to lead the country in scoring, regardless of level.
He used this past year to help deliver a third straight national title to Maryville while setting the Division II record for most 3-pointers made in a season (168).
The newest hardware in Hudgins’ trophy case serves as the fairy tale ending only fit for one of the best, if not the best, players to don the green and white — the finishing touches to a career that featured a record of 17-0 in NCAA Tournament games.
Hudgins is now one of the minimal consensus players of the years to exist in Division II, becoming the MIAA Player of the Year, the Most Outstanding Player of the Central Region Tournament and the Elite Eight, the NABC Division II Player of the Year and now taking home this year’s Bevo Francis Award.
