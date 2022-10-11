Representatives from the Northwest men’s basketball and Northwest women’s basketball teams traveled Oct. 11 to the College Basketball Experience in Kansas City, Missouri, for the 2022 MIAA Basketball Media Day.
Both teams, like the rest of the 13 MIAA schools represented at media day, were there to hear their preseason rankings from the coaches and media polls and answer questions from the media in preview of the 2022-23 season.
The three-time defending national champions Northwest men’s basketball was tabbed as the preseason favorite to win the MIAA in the MIAA preseason coaches and media poll. In late March, the Bearcats became the first Division II team to win three consecutive titles and open the season looking for their 10th straight conference title.
Northwest women’s basketball is fresh off its 2021-22 season, where the Bearcats won the most games in a season — 17 — since the 2010-11 campaign. For their efforts last season, the women’s team was slated to finish at No. 6 in the media poll and No. 7 in the coaches poll — the highest preseason rankings since the beginning of the 2011-12 season.
Northwest men’s basketball coach Ben McCollum brought senior guard Diego Bernard and junior forward Luke Waters to talk to attendees and media at the event. Women’s basketball coach Austin Meyer brought junior forward Jayna Green and sophomore guard Emma Atwood. Waters and Atwood said they don’t focus on the preseason rankings very much.
“I think it just shows that we continue to build off what we did in previous years,” Atwood said.
“I don’t pay too much attention to those standards,” Waters said. “What that tells me is that every game we go into, we’re going to take other teams’ best shot.”
The women’s team will play three exhibition games, including against the University of Missouri Oct. 26 in Columbia, Missouri, before officially starting the regular season Nov. 11 against Southwest Minnesota State.
The men’s team will start the regular season at the Small College Basketball Hall of Fame Classic, with the first game against West Texas A&M Nov. 5.
“(We’re) probably as experienced a team as we’ve had in the last few years, so really excited about that,” Meyer said of his team ahead of the 2022-23 season.
“We’re still trying to find our way,” McCollum said. “The good thing about it is, culturally, we already have. We do work hard. We are tough. So, that part is taken care of.”
