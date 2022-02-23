After six months of training and competing, Northwest track and field hopes to hit this week’s meet in full stride at the MIAA Championships Feb. 25-27 in the Carl and Cheryl Hughes Fieldhouse.
Both the men and the women have high expectations going into this meet, and, according to coach Brandon Masters, the goal is the same as it’s always been — place top five.
“We believe we have our kids ready to go, and I think we’re gonna go get some nice marks on the men’s side,” Masters said. “I think our women are really exciting right now. I think we’re in a really good place, and I feel like we’re sitting nice to pull off that top five.”
Masters said he feels every team from year to year is different, but he especially feels that, though this year’s women’s team is young, it’s more motivated than ever.
“They’re excited about coming to the meet,” Masters said. “It seems like every week they do something that isn’t expected, and that’s an exciting place to be as a coaching staff. You don’t know the limits of their potential yet, because they just keep getting better and better.”
Sophomore Tiffany Hughey is one of the women who continues to improve, as she earned an NCAA provisional time, clocking this year's 15th fastest 400-meter dash in the nation at the Last Chance Meet Feb. 18 in Hughes Fieldhouse. Hughey beat her previous best by almost a full second with a time of 55 seconds and 82 milliseconds.
“The girls, I think, are sitting top three,” Hughey said. “There’s a chance we could be first if everything goes exactly right, so I think I just want everybody to do their best and get as many points as we can score. We’ll see what happens.”
Hughey has earned an NCAA provisional time in the 200-meter dash and the 400, and she’ll have one more opportunity this weekend to earn a provisional time in her final event — the 4x400-meter relay.
Regarding the men, Masters said they’re a little banged up and down in numbers, but he said he believes they can have success.
“For them, our goal is to get to nationals with both of our relays,” Masters said. “That would be the ideal scenario — and to finish top of the podium in a couple other places.”
Sophomore Blake Morgan doesn’t want to put too much pressure on himself going into the weekend, but he wants to compete well and do the best he can.
“Obviously, the goal is to win, right? First and foremost,” Morgan said. “We want to win the championship. With our limited numbers this year, it is going to be tougher just because we don’t have as many people on the team.”
“If we pull out a lot of points and maybe pull off an upset, I think that’d be really fun.”
Morgan took the past week off, which allowed him to go home, rest and prepare for the MIAA Championships, which he said was much-needed because of his tired legs and sore body. Morgan said his parents, who are Pittsburg State alumni, have always been his biggest supporters, despite his affiliations with Northwest, and will continue to wish for his success — even if it’s against their alma mater.
Morgan already has an NCAA provisional mark in high jump — the only event he competes in. He set that mark at the Northwest Open Jan. 22 in Hughes Fieldhouse with a jump of 2.14 meters (7 feet, ¼ inch).
“We want our kids to sit at the top of the podium,” Masters said. “Goals are also getting to nationals. This is a very competitive meet, and it’s the best competition we’ve faced all year long, top to bottom, on one of the fastest tracks in the country, which we know is our home.”
“We have the team (and) the kids to get after our goals, and at this point … we’re supporting them and hopeful that they will be at their best when the light is brightest.”
