The Maryville boys and girls track and field teams had multiple top-10 finishes in a multitude of events at the Lathrop Invitational March 28 in Lathrop, Missouri.
Coach Rodney Bade said he took the Lathrop Invitational as a chance to get more competition for his younger and more inexperienced athletes, but also having some of his varsity athletes get their normal workload as the season progresses.
“We brought a mix of (junior varsity) and varsity with us,” Bade said. “We wanted to give more opportunities to our JV kids and new kids before we get too far into the season. We spread the events out so we are not overworking certain athletes.”
Leading the way for Maryville on the girls’ side was junior Ella Schulte. She placed third in the girls 100-meter hurdles with a time of 17 seconds and 95 milliseconds, and her finish of 53.32 helped her claim fifth in the girls 300-meter hurdles.
The girls team also won the 4x200-meter relay with a time of 1:53.48 and claimed first in the 4x800 relay, after finishing with a mark of 11:33.18.
On the boys side, freshman Sadler Viau led the Spoofhounds with two second-place finishes in the boys 100-meter hurdles and the boys 300-meter hurdles. He finished with a time of 17.36 in the 100-meter hurdles and with a time of 45.38 in the 300.
Sophomore Titus McKim also finished with two top-10 finishes. He won the discus throw event with a mark of 36 meters and 13 millimeters. His leap of one meter and 60 millimeters in the high jump propelled him to ninth place in the event.
With a time of 46.20 in the 4x100 relay, the boys team also won the event at Lathrop.
Overall, the girls claimed third place at the meet, and the boys earned fifth in the invitational.
With the early season success, Maryville has already secured three combined top-ten finishes overall between boys and girls after the Bearcat Indoor March 18, the Maryville Time Trial March 22 and the Lathrop Invitational.
For the fourth-year coach, it’s just part of preparation for the Midland Empire Conference Championship May 3 and the Class 3 State Tournament May 26-27.
“How we sculpt our season and practices is with the month of May in mind,” Bade said. “The Lathrop meet is great to be competitive, but, about six weeks from now, nobody is going to be thinking about what happened at the Lathrop meet. We focus on getting ready and refreshed for May, and every meet leading up to that is a learning experience for everybody on this team.”
Before the Lathrop meet, Maryville hosted its time trial, where it gave the coaches an opportunity to observe their team after the first meet and formulate their roster to who has the better edge in certain events.
Bade said every opportunity the athletes have to compete is a way to improve, and the time trials were a way to experiment with athletes in different events.
“They are good opportunities for the kids to try new things,” Bade said. “We try to get athletes into different events so that we can utilize them in a multitude of ways.”
Next up for Maryville will be the Joe Shy Relays April 6 in Chillicothe, Missouri.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.