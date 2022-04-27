Northwest baseball seniors Jacob Pinkerton and Donovon Warren stepped onto the Bearcat Baseball Field for the final time in their collegiate careers Monday afternoon.
The first game of the series saw Northwest ace Max Spitzmiller shine on the mound, striking out 10 batters and allowing five hits with one run. The Bearcats scored a single run in each of the first two innings before Fort Hays scored its only run of the first game in the fourth, courtesy of an RBI single by freshman infielder Brady Kreutzer. Northwest scored two runs in the sixth and seventh to finish with a 6-1 victory.
Northwest took game two of the series 7-6. Junior first baseman Jordan Peck hit a three-run home run in the first inning as part of the six runs scored in the first. Fort Hays would try to mount a comeback, scoring three in the third inning and one run in the fifth and eighth innings to make the score 6-7.
The Bearcats swept MIAA foe Fort Hays State in a three-game series. Pinkerton, a shortstop, went 4-for-5 at the plate with an RBI and two runs. Warren, a center fielder, went 2-for-4 with three RBIs.
“It felt amazing. I wasn’t even thinking about it being my last time,” Pinkerton said. “This game is awesome but also brutal. You have to take your wins and your losses — being able to do that and play to the best of my ability here has meant a lot to me.”
“Feels good to get a series sweep our last time at home,” Warren said. “I will remember this for a long time.”
Northwest had a great team performance in the series’ finale, winning 14-0 in seven innings. The Bearcats scored in every inning but the fourth and fifth — getting two in the first, four in the second, two in the third and five in the sixth.
Freshmen Jake Emhardt and Ryan Williams both had outstanding games, with Williams going 3-for-3 at the plate and Emhardt going 2-for-4 with a home run. Junior starting pitcher Alex Slocum threw a seven-inning shutout, only allowing three hits while striking out eight batters.
“I think our guys played relaxed after getting a couple of wins — playing the game the way it's supposed to be played, scoring early and often — and was awesome to get a series win,” Northwest coach Darin Loe said. “It’s been a great group for us. I’m certainly going to miss them, but to get a series sweep during senior weekend — happy for them and the team.”
Northwest will finish the regular season on the road with a three-game series against Rogers State from April 29-May 1 in Claremore, Oklahoma.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.