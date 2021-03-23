Northwest men’s basketball was three minutes away from watching the Division II Elite Eight from home. The Bearcats trailed Northern State by 11 points with less than three minutes to play in the title game of the Central Region Tournament.
The Bearcats needed late-game heroics from junior guard Trevor Hudgins, an overtime period and a standout performance from freshman guard Byron Alexander to defeat Northern 91-86, which punched their ticket to the Elite Eight for the third time in five seasons.
Now, after the Elite Eight was reseeded following the conclusion of all regional tournaments, the second-seeded Bearcats (25-2) will take on seventh-seeded West Liberty (18-4) March 24 for a spot in the Final Four.
“I don't think there are any good matchups at this point in the season,” said Northwest coach Ben McCollum, who acknowledged the possible next three games will be some of the hardest of the season. “You know, I don't think that you're excited to play anyone necessarily. You're just excited to be there and have the opportunity to compete.”
Liberty gives the Bearcats a different look than any other team this season, as the Hilltoppers come into the game with the best offense in Division II basketball (102.0 points per game). Northwest enters the game with the 21st-best offense in the country, though, as the ’Cats average 82.6 points per contest.
The eye-glaring difference between the teams comes on defense, where Northwest is 15th in the country, giving up 65.9 points per game. On that same end of the court, Liberty is 166th while giving up an average of 79.8 points each game.
“They’re a tough team. They’ll try to impose their will. They’re going to press,” McCollum said about the Hilltoppers. “They like the ball. They’re trying to get more possessions than you; that’s their objective.”
For Northwest senior forward Ryan Hawkins, this will be the third Elite Eight he’s been a part of. Hawkins was a redshirt-freshman when the Bearcats won the program’s first national title in 2017. He was crucial to Northwest winning it all again in 2019.
Despite being here before, Hawkins isn’t expecting it to be any easier than the previous two trips.
“I think your attention to detail on the preparation has to increase,” Hawkins said. “You get in the eight best teams in America. Everybody's there that's good and ready to compete, so we have to make sure we're at our best.”
The road to get to this point wasn’t much easier than the road ahead, though. Hawkins knows that. McCollum knows it, too.
“Oh, it's incredibly difficult. Basketball, just in regards to upsets and stuff like that, when you see it every year in March Madness, it's not always the best team that wins the NCAA Tournament,” McCollum said. “You kind of got to get hot at the right time. You have to get a good matchup. You have to get a little bit lucky, and then you have to be good on top of it.”
The Bearcats, as McCollum has preached all season, take every team’s best shot. Whether it be from a bottom-tier team in the MIAA, or programs among the likes of Washburn and Northern State, Northwest has been tested for the entirety of the 27 games prior to the Elite Eight.
It’s an oddity, Hawkins said, considering the Bearcats battled through all of that, and he’ll now be playing in his third Elite Eight when most people never get the chance to play in one.
“I mean, it’s pretty crazy,” Hawkins said. “It’s very unheard of. At the same time, I think it’s just a result of the process that we’re so focused on.”
And should Northwest claim the program’s third national title Saturday, it would mark the 300th win of McCollum’s career.
The 12th-year coach started his tenure 22-31 throughout his first two seasons. He now sits at No. 9 on the MIAA’s all-time list for wins by a coach.
“That’s a lot of wins,” McCollum said. “I don’t — I don’t think too deep into it. It’s been a long journey. It feels like yesterday, though.”
McCollum isn’t focused on that and would’ve never been aware of the statistic if he weren’t made aware. He’s concentrated on one thing in Evansville, Indiana, and that’s being able to return to Maryville with another national title.
Should the Bearcats beat Liberty, they’ll face the winner of a matchup between No. 3 Flager and No. 6 Truman State March 25 with a trip to the national title game on the line.
It’s an uphill battle the rest of the way for Northwest, but McCollum wouldn’t want it any other way.
“It's your last go-around. It's three games. If you're fortunate enough to win game one, you get two. If you’re fortunate enough to win game two, you get three,” McCollum said. “So, the toughest part about these tournaments, though, is the first game, by far.”
