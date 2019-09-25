Northwest volleyball continues to climb the ladder known as the AVCA Top 25 poll, where the team now resides at No. 11. This now sets a program-best in the rankings and marks the 12th time Northwest has been ranked in the AVCA Top 25.
Northwest achieved the four-spot jump by defeating conference foe Missouri Western and then No. 12 ranked Central Missouri. Coach Amy Woerth believes the rise in the rankings wasn't deserved but earned.
“For me, it’s more of an interest. I’m not sitting there saying we deserve this or we deserve that, because ultimately with so much season left, I want to go earn it,” Woerth said. “I’m never about feeling like I’ve been slided about anything.”
The Bearcats began MIAA play against rival Missouri Western Sept. 18 in front of a roaring Northwest crowd inside of Bearcat Arena. They won in five sets by scores of 25-21, 25-12, 26-28, 16-25, 15-10. Junior Hallie Sidney was able to accumulate her fifth double-double of the season with 23 kills and 13 digs.
The Griffons (6-4) were able to hang with the Bearcats by getting the ball to their main players, which allowed them to gain energy and momentum. The Griffons were able to hit .273 with 17 kills in the third and .270 with 13 kills in the fourth.
This surge by Missouri Western did not scare the Bearcats, and Woerth said they were able to right the ship by getting back to their gameplan.
“We just got off track of our gameplan,” Woerth said. “We got back on track in the fifth and were able to pull it out.”
The Bearcats did just that, as they powered themselves to a 6-2 start in the fifth. They pulled away after crucial kills from juniors Morgan Lewis, Sidney, and sophomore Rachel Sturdevant. The victory against Missouri Western moved the Bearcats to 3-1 on the year when games are decided in the fifth set.
Sophomore Bethany Elkins also played a crucial role in the final set against the Griffons, keeping the team together and focused down the stretch.
“Our mentality was point by point. Take each point one at a time and just focus on what we need to do,” Elkins said. “We weren’t afraid to lose; we were there to fight and win.”
While the players kept their poise throughout the game, Elkins credited the Northwest fans in helping the team be able to pull out a nail biter.
“I thought the turnout was really good,” Elkins said. “The new setup makes us feel very close to the crowd, and we know they’re supporting us. I’m really appreciative of how the community shows up, especially for our first home game.”
On Sept. 21., Northwest traveled to Warrensburg, Missouri, to take on the 12th ranked Jennies from Central Missouri. Northwest won the game in four sets by scores of 25-17, 16-25, 25-22, 25-21, improving the Bearcats’ record to 9-1 on the season. Sidney was able to tally a match-high 21 kills and sophomore Hannah Koechl notched a career-high 26 digs.
“We sided out of a high percentage and served well,” Woerth said. “We found ways to get them out of their system. I thought our dig to transition was really good. Hats off to the girls, we create a game plan, and they're so coachable, they go and get that done.”
More importantly for the ‘Cats, Northwest is now 4-0 against ranked opponents this year. Elkins believes this record comes from being resilient.
“We’re focusing a lot on our side. How’s our serve and pass? How are we getting them out of system?” Elkins said. “We’re finding what works. Playing as a team and coming together when times have gotten hard, we’ve done a good job of sticking together and toughening it out.”
The past two wins spotlighted the efforts of senior Maddy Ahrens and Sidney. Both players collected MIAA Athlete of the Week honors. This is the second time in three weeks the Bearcats had a duo honored as the MIAA Volleyball Players of the Week. Ahrens averaged 11.33 assists per set and 2.44 digs per set. Sidney had two 20-plus kill performances and averaged 4.89 kills per set and hit .260.
Northwest is now 2-0 in the MIAA. Woerth sees this record as a confidence booster for the rest of the season.
“It’s huge being 2-0. You walk in and you feel confident,” Woerth said. “Another piece of it is we’ve had to earn these wins. They haven’t been something where we walk in and know we’re going to win. The confidence that comes from what we’re doing is a really big bonus.”
Northwest is facing two road games in the upcoming week. They will face Pittsburgh State. Sept. 27, then face Missouri Southern Sept. 28. Traveling from Pittsburgh, Kansas, to Joplin, Missouri, in a matter of 24 hours can be hard, but Elkins knows how to handle the pressure of the road.
“We just have to make the environment our own,” Elkins said. “We have to continue to find comfort in gyms that we’re in and finding our flow. We also have to have that confidence that we’re a good team and know what we’re capable of.”
