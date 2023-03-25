Northwest softball junior infielder Abby Nolte walked up to home plate in the first inning of the first game of the Bearcats’ doubleheader with Newman March 25 at Bearcat Softball Field. The dust she kicked up on her way to her first at-bat of the day had barely settled.
Moments before, Jets’ junior right-handed pitcher Madison Dewit walked Northwest senior infielder Olivia Daugherty, which also advanced sophomore infielder Skylar Pieper, who hit a single for her first at-bat, to second base.
With her dugout screaming in support behind her, Nolte waited for just the right pitch — and then she got it. Nolte smoked the ball, and it traveled beyond the reach of any Newman player and on the other side of the center field fence. The junior’s three-run shot put the Bearcats up 3-0, and they never looked back, ultimately earning a 5-0 win in the first contest with the Jets.
Freshman right-handed pitcher Jadyn Streigle pitched the entire first game and said it was nice to bounce back from two losses to Central Oklahoma March 24.
“It's always good to get a good game under your belt, especially with no runs scored and our hitters doing really great,” Streigle said in between games. “I think we did everything we could. Everyone did amazing.”
Northwest’s win in the first round of the doubleheader also helped the Bearcats surpass their win total from 2022. Last season, they went 15-36, and their triumph over Newman improved their record to 16-13 this season.
Coach Naomi Tellez and Streigle said it’s great to help revamp the program. Streigle, who is one of six freshmen on the roster, said she thinks the younger players do a great job at providing energy for the whole team.
“Everyone has a lot of energy, and it keeps everyone hype,” Streigle said.
“I know we're starting to turn things in the right direction,” Tellez said. “Obviously last year was a little rough at the start, but, you know, continuing to grow and getting that so soon this year, I think is huge for this team and this program moving in the right direction.”
As if it wasn’t enough for Northwest, the bats kept swinging into the second game of the doubleheader. The Bearcats swept the Jets on the season with a 5-1 win in the final contest of the doubleheader, but it wasn’t easy for the home team.
In the top of the first inning, Newman loaded the bases after two errors by Northwest and a single to right field by sophomore catcher Samantha Gutierrez.
In the next two at-bats, junior infielder Anissa Ramos hit a pop-up to second base, and junior infielder Gianna De Luca-Paape’s hit landed in the glove of Northwest junior outfielder Avery Anderson. The Bearcats escaped the inning while allowing no runs, but that was not the case in the bottom of the third.
Gutierrez doubled to center field, driving in a run scored by sophomore utility Madi Canez. The Jets were able to get another runner on base before the end of the inning, but Canez’s score was ultimately their only run of the doubleheader.
Daugherty swung for two RBIs in the second matchup with Newman andsaid it’s important to build confidence offensively when there are struggles on the defensive side.
“I think just bouncing back every inning and stringing those hits together when we're batting also helps when we're kind of down on defense,” Daugherty said.
Daugherty batted in three runs against the Jets, which tied her for No. 9 in program history for runs batted in with Jessica Rawie (2015-18). The Kansas City, Missouri, native has batted in 107 runs in her five-season career. She said her mindset is fairly simple when she steps up to the plate.
“It’s just, ‘If I’m gonna swing, swing hard,’ and hope good things will always happen,” Daugherty said.
Northwest is 17-13 overall and 3-5 in the MIAA. After four consecutive doubleheaders, the Bearcats will hit the road March 29 for a pair of games with William Jewell (4-16) in Liberty, Missouri.
Tellez said it has been exciting and fulfilling to see her team grow throughout the season, as Northwest prepares for the bulk of its conference schedule, with 18 games against MIAA foes still to play.
“They really build off each other here,” Tellez said. “I mean, you know, hitting is contagious. Their energy's contagious. We always play better when we're at a really high energy level. Doing that and just continuing to grow throughout the conference season and really hit our peak when we need to is exciting to watch.”
