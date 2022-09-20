After a 34-27 loss to St. Pius X Sept. 16 in Kansas City, Missouri, Maryville football will be on the road for the second week in a row.
This road trip will lead the Spoofhounds to a clash with Midland Empire Conference foe Cameron Sept. 23 in Cameron, Missouri.
Coach Matt Webb said back-to-back road games are just part of high school football in Missouri. Junior wide receiver Delton Davis said away games are just another challenge to work through.
“It is hard being away from home and not having your home crowd there to support you, but our fans and students do a nice job of traveling and supporting us at our away games,” Davis said.
The Dragons and ’Hounds are both 2-2 on the season with a 1-1 record against MEC opponents.
Webb said the records don’t make any difference when it comes to preparing for the next opponent. He said the focus remains on getting better that particular week and making sure the team is prepared for the game on Friday.
“One and zero is the goal every week, we get the chance to go on the road and find a good environment, Friday night and have a lot of fun,” Webb said. “Two and two is the record, right, but 1-0 is our focus every week.”
Their records are not the only similarity the two teams hold. Both teams have the same conference win over Chillicothe and the same loss to St. Pius X.
Davis said the goal against Cameron is to go out and play Maryville’s brand of football.
“We want to maintain a strong intensity and have little to no mistakes,” Davis said. “We will not accept mental lapses on all three phases of the game. Cameron has a solid program so we can’t overlook them.”
Webb said the main focus of the game is to play process football, which means winning the turnover margin and not losing the game on special teams.
“My personal goal against Cameron is to perform at the best of my abilities for my teammates,” Davis said. “These guys are my brothers, and I wanna give my all to fight for them and do my 1/11th.”
Maryville is 15-0 against Cameron since 2010. During this stretch, the average margin of victory is 59 points.
Webb said that coach Wes Bell has done an excellent job in year one, and Cameron is improving every week.
The Dragons have changed their offensive and defensive schemes and are a new team under the guidance of Bell.
“Cameron’s changed to a flexbone option attack, so that’s very difficult to defend,” Webb said. “Our focus will be on stopping the option, and, when we’re on offense, our focus will be taking care of us and executing. We need to execute better than we did against St. Pius.”
“It is very important this week to beat Cameron,” Davis said. “This past week's loss is the part where adversity struck, winning or losing this week shows our response to adversity and how we will fight back against it.”
