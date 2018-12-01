Northwest women’s basketball continued its winning ways after a decisive 67-48 victory over Nebraska Christian University Dec. 1 in Bearcat Arena.
After a standout performance by sophomore guard Jaelyn Haggard, who led the team in overall points with 21 and five steals, the Bearcats (3-4) clinched their third win of the season. It took Northwest until Feb. 1 last season to earn its third win of the season.
“We came in and competed and I was able to get shots from my teammates that were able to get me open,” Haggard said. “I had open lanes from them setting great screens, so credit goes to them for allowing me to get some shots off.”
Although the Bearcats shot just 24-of-57 from the field and 9-of-27 from three, they found that a strong defensive game plan was going to be the key to edging out the Sentinels. While holding the Sentinels to just 20-of-44 from the floor, Northwest also forced 22 turnovers.
Having an unselfish mindset was a main focus heading into this matchup with Nebraska Christian. First-year coach Austin Meyer has worked hard to instill a pass-first instinct into his players, days before heading into MIAA conference play.
“I think our minds are pretty together and you saw a bunch of extra passes and kids trying to make each other better,” Meyer said. “That’s been one of our things all year, thinking about what is the best shot we can get as a team.”
While the Bearcats claimed the win over the Sentinels and gave up the lead just one time during the entirety of the contest, Northwest has many aspects of the game that still need to be polished before taking on conference opponents.
“We called a timeout in the third after they made a little run, proving we are not in a position right now to get a lead and sit on it,” Meyer said. “Anytime we are out there and not going at our full potential, we are setting ourselves back and not getting the job done.”
Northwest will be back in action Dec. 6th in Bearcat Arena as it takes on Lincoln. The Blue Tigers are currently 5-0 and will prove to be a tough test for the Bearcats.
