Maryville, MO (64468)

Today

Scattered flurries and snow showers. Temps nearly steady in the low to mid 30s. Winds NNW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 30%..

Tonight

Cloudy with snow showers mainly during the evening. Low 21F. Winds NNW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 50%. Snow accumulations less than one inch.