The orange flag that hung on its pole in the southeast corner of the pitch waved as the ball sat below it on the ground.
Fans and players alike watched as Maryville girls soccer senior forward Cleo Johnson lined herself up behind the ball, of which the colors matched that of her jersey. She nestled herself between the ball and the track surrounding the field at the Hound Pound.
On the field, her teammates and opponents were awaiting her kick.
“We’ve been doing a lot of corner work in practice,” Johnson said. “We’ve been working on crossers a bunch. The amount of corners we’ve had to take in the past month are insane.”
Johnson looked once more at the field, where the players remained waiting, and focused back on the ball. She ran right at it, swung back her leg and hurled it through Monday night’s crisp evening air.
It bounced back onto the ground it had just left and floated in the air. The ball attempted to make its way back down, but Maryville freshman forward Braelyn Hannigan had another idea.
Hannigan used a header to sneak a ball through the grasp of Benton freshman goalie Isabel Foster, breaking a 1-1 tie and paving the way for the Spoofhounds' 4-1 win over the Cardinals.
“We responded really well, and we began to create a bunch of chances,” Maryville coach Chase Tolson said.
Despite Benton (4-7) being the first team to score, the Spoofhounds (6-2) did not falter from their game plan.
Instead, Maryville kept the ball on Benton’s side of the field for most of the first half.
“Their goal came from an error, but besides that, I don’t think I’m overexaggerating when I say we probably had 90% possession in the first half,” Tolson said.
Maryville’s extended time on Benton’s side eventually turned into a score. Johnson, like she did on her assist to Hannigan, looked up at the field in front of her and back down at the ball. As the ball left her foot, it began to curve until it bounced onto the grass behind the goal.
The players and referees began to walk away until one of Benton’s defenders suggested it went in.
Johnson and the Benton defender both pleaded to the referees that the ball had gone through a hole in the net. Upon further examination, the referees reluctantly counted it as a point for Maryville.
“I saw it go in, first of all,” Johnson said. “But they had me tripping for a second because I was like, ‘Wait, did it go in?’ Because it curved. I saw that go in.”
Johnson scored once more, as did freshman forward Addison Weldon, before the end of Maryville’s fourth-straight win after the program’s worst start in five years.
The Spoofhounds’ win over the Cardinals marks Maryville’s fourth consecutive win against Benton and fourth in a row in conference play.
“We have a lot of momentum right now,” Tolson said. “We’re playing really, really good soccer.”
“We keep hyping each other up, and the more confidence we get, the better we play,” Johnson said.
The ’Hounds will look to keep that momentum during their weeklong break before their meeting with St. Pius X.
Johnson said the week off is a blessing after four games in just eight days. Part of the mission for the week off will be the recovery from a few nagging physical issues after Johnson left the game against Bishop Leblond April 13. Junior forward Kennedy Kurz is also dealing with injury-related issues after Maryville’s game against Chillicothe April 14.
“We need to recover from a few knocks, but I think we’ll be ready to go for Pius,” Tolson said.
The Warriors (7-2-1) have won seven consecutive matchups against the Spoofhounds dating back to May 22, 2014, including five postseason games.
Despite the lack of success against their MEC foe, Tolson and Johnson maintain confidence in their team.
“We can beat any team, I think, and I think we can beat Pius,” Johnson said.
“We’ve competed with them for a really long time,” Tolson said. “We’re always right there with them, but I think with the way we’ve been playing, I think we can finally get over the top and get a win.”
