When Northwest women’s basketball played host to Missouri Western Jan. 18 in Bearcat Arena, the Bearcats were looking to get their first win over the Griffons since Jan. 27, 2018.
Due to a 71-53 loss, that remained on hold.
The game’s first few possessions, which were rather sloppy for the Bearcats (8-8, 3-4 MIAA) and nearly perfect for the Griffons (13-3, 5-2 MIAA), set the stage for the performance that Western was prepared to give.
A step-back jumper from senior guard Erika Schlosser gave Northwest an early 2-0 lead. That lead, one that would last 37 seconds, would be the lone advantage that the ’Cats would have.
An 11-0 run for the Griffons, coupled with a 27-14 lead at the end of the first quarter, was in part due to pestering defense, in part due to strong post-play and in part due to the focus of Northwest — or lack thereof.
“I didn’t think we were overly focused,” Northwest coach Austin Meyer said. “That’s on our end as coaches.”
A deficiency for the Bearcats, all-around, was in the post. With and without freshman forward Paityn Rau, who exited the game due to injury in the second quarter, Northwest’s presence down low was rather anemic — something that was apparent in the team’s Nov. 17 loss to Maryville, and, of course, in the loss to Western.
In the absence of leading scorer, forward Chris Wilson, Western remained a force to be reckoned with in the post. Junior forward Corbyn Cunningham, Wilson’s fill-in, compiled a double-double with 21 points and 10 rebounds.
Cunningham’s efforts were a bleak look into the efforts on the glass for the Griffons, and lack of production on the glass for the Bearcats. Northwest faltered where Western thrived, being outrebounded 48-20 over the course of four quarters. The reason for that, Meyer said, isn’t evident.
“I mean, we struggle when we go smaller. We’ve gotta do a better job of fronting the post to make them throw it over the top,” Meyer said. “We’ve just got to be better all-around ... We said in the locker room after the game, ‘If we would’ve just played our defense and been solid the first quarter, you know, we would’ve still been in the game and it would be a totally different game moving forward.’ But we just didn’t defend at our level.”
The absence on the glass was accompanied by one that felt quite apparent when it came to both ends of the floor — junior Kendey Eaton.
The guard, responsible for 14.6 points per contest, missed her second consecutive game with an injury. Her talents, that have willed Northwest to this point in the season, were missed against Western.
“I mean, it’s Kendey Eaton,” senior guard Mallory McConkey said. “When she’s not in the game — she’s gonna help us whenever she can come back — but she’s a great player so it’s going to hurt us.”
“It definitely hurt (not having Eaton),” Meyer added. “But we’re trying to find other ways to score.”
Facing a 19-point deficit at the half, a win seemed improbable. Outscoring the Griffons 19-15 in the third quarter gave hope to possible life for the Bearcats. That hope, although dissipating, never squandered.
A surge for Northwest was led by junior guard Kylie Coleman, the player that filled the void Eaton left in the starting lineup. Coleman, who played 33 total minutes, scored a team-high 15 points. Her efforts from the field were good enough to shoot 50%. Especially for Coleman, the hope remained present.
“Honestly, like, no matter how much we’re down, I never really feel like we’re out of a game because I know what’s this team’s capable of,” Coleman said. “We can shoot the ball as well as any other team in this conference, we just struggle sometimes.”
As quick as three straight wins came, ones over Lindenwood-Belleville, Northeastern State and Rogers State, was as quick as three straight losses accompanied it. After falling to No. 16 Emporia State, Washburn and now Western, the Bearcats have lost three in a row for the first time this season.
The Bearcats, Coleman said, need to accept the three losses and move on. They’ll have the opportunity to snap the three-game skid when Nebraska-Kearney (17-2) visits Maryville Jan. 23.
“It’s all about getting better — that’s all you can do,” Meyer said. “There were some good things in this game. And obviously there were some not good things as well. But we’ll go back and watch the film and, I just told them, ‘There are two ways that teams go: you either get better or you get worse’. So we want to be a team that stays together, comes back to work and finds a way to get better.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.