EVANSVILLE, Ind. — Northwest men’s basketball forwards Luke Waters and Wes Dreamer had to take whatever coach Ben McCollum threw their way Thursday night at the Ford Center.
The pair of sophomores was sitting directly to McCollum’s left — with Dreamer sandwiched between the Bearcats’ 13th-year coach and his teammate of three years — behind a table at the forefront of one of the venue’s northeasternmost rooms.
While providing those in attendance with his first comments following Northwest’s 70-57 win over Black Hills State in the Final Four, McCollum wasted little time before dropping the latest of his lively, smile-eliciting jabs.
“I thought we played well enough,” McCollum said before eventually cocking his head to his left. “I was really proud that Wes Dreamer decided that he wanted to offensive rebound today, which was great. Now, if I could get a couple other people to do the same thing — Luke — I’ll be happy as well.”
Those two — Waters and Dreamer — were both asked to step up in ways they haven’t exactly been asked to this season during the Bearcats’ 13-point triumph, which served as the hole punch on the program’s ticket to a third straight National Championship.
Dreamer, who is 6-foot-6, 200 pounds and has served as Northwest’s big man all season, was tasked with matching up against Yellow Jackets junior forward Joel Scott, who was named an NABC All-American roughly 24 hours prior to tipoff.
Once both teams snapped a cold spell that lasted the first 3 minutes and 32 seconds, and as both the Bearcats (33-5) and Yellow Jackets (26-8) finally started to settle into their offenses, Black Hills made it evident that feeding Scott in the post was the priority.
It wasn’t an overwhelming assignment for Dreamer, though. He may not have seen a Scott-like player up to that point in the season, but he’s been tested game after game. He’s faced the best big men that the MIAA — widely considered one of the toughest conferences in Division II — had to offer.
Scott, listed 6-foot-7 and 225 pounds, entered the contest averaging nearly 24 points and 11 rebounds per game. Dreamer made him go 9-for-20 with 19 points — his lowest scoring total since Feb. 11 (7) — and nine boards.
“I feel like I’ve been doing that all year, like, going up against the biggest guy and boxing them out,” said Dreamer, who used 11 points and 12 rebounds to notch the eighth double-double of his career. “It was just another day in the office, but he’s a unit down there. He’s hard to move around.”
Dreamer was left with the one-on-one matchup with Scott because Black Hills, McCollum said, makes a living by getting other teams in a mismatched defensive rotation. McCollum figured the best way to limit that rotation, which often results in wide-open 3-pointers, was to play man defense.
“You don’t have to do that with every team, but with them specifically, I thought you had to,” McCollum said. “You just live with a few of (Scott’s) buckets. As long as you don’t overreact — it’s tough 2s, tough 2s. In that case, we thought 9-for-20 was probably about as good a job as you can do on that guy.”
While Dreamer was cleaning the glass and trying to hinder Scott in the paint, Waters was perusing the perimeter, setting up shop from beyond the arc for when Northwest needed him most.
Black Hills coach Ryan Thompson, moments after the Yellow Jackets’ upset win over undefeated Nova Southeastern in the Elite Eight, said his team’s plan was going to revolve around trying to slow down Northwest junior guard Trevor Hudgins.
Hudgins was named the NABC Division II Player of the Year for the second consecutive season, becoming only the fourth player to have that happen and the first since 2007-08. It was egregiously apparent that Thompson’s plan was implemented, because Hudgins had a defender seemingly attached to his hip wherever he went.
“They literally just came in and said, ‘OK, if we’re gonna win, we’re gonna not guard Luke Waters, not guard Diego (Bernard) a ton and we’re not going to guard Isaiah Jackson,’” McCollum said.
That’s exactly when Waters knew he was needed most.
Long before he finished with a team-high 17 points, he couldn’t get a single shot to find the bottom of the net. He took advantage of the five wide-open looks that Black Hills gave him early in the game, and he missed every single one of them.
“They were daring me to shoot after I missed my first few,” Waters said. “I kind of got in my head a little bit, but my teammates did a good job of letting me know that they have all the faith in the world in me to keep shooting.”
So, despite missing his first seven shots from the field, he kept shooting, eventually finishing 7-for-16. And while Northwest was clinging to a 27-22 lead with two minutes left in the first half — five minutes after the Yellow Jackets led 17-12 — Waters stepped into yet another attempt from deep.
Swish.
He put the punctuation on that moment with his signature follow-through, holding up three fingers on his right hand until the shot either rattles in or rims out. He had, of course, unsuccessfully done that a handful of times prior to that moment. As he trotted back on defense with his right arm still in the air, the left accompanied, and both of them flailed in relief.
“It was just me letting off some frustration,” Water said. “I mean, the first five, they all felt really good — I thought they were all in. To finally see one go through the hoop, it was just, like, finally.”
And Hudgins, who tied his second-lowest scoring output of the season with 11 points, was completely OK with not having to have a jaw-dropping performance. He marveled at the fact that Dreamer and Waters — along with Bernard and Jackson — were able to have their moments when the lights were the brightest they’ve been all season.
When he doesn’t have the hot hand, or when teams do everything they can to make sure that’s the case, he creates for others. That’s the beauty of Hudgins, McCollum said, is that he’ll do whatever it takes in order to help the Bearcats’ season live to see another — the final — day. His teammates know that, too.
“It allows us to try to get to different options,” Dreamer said. “When teams faceguard Trev, it allows him to set screens and get other people open, which eventually will get him open. We’ve seen it all throughout the year, so it was just nothing new.”
McCollum, a few minutes after delivering his opening statement, got to sit back and watch while it was Water’s and Dreamer’s turn.
The two were asked about the 40 minutes of basketball they were moments removed from, but they — McCollum included — were more so focused on the 40 minutes of basketball that awaited them.
At that very moment, the Bearcats were roughly 48 hours away from possibly winning the program’s fifth National Championship. Should they take down Augusta on Saturday afternoon, they’d be the first to win back-to-back-to-back national titles in Division II history.
The ’Cats know it won’t be easy, but that’s all right with them. It’s been anything but that up to this point anyway.
“I’m just happy,” Dreamer said. “All the stuff that the team has been through this year, and we just found a way to get to it.”
“We’ve got one more left.”
