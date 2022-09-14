During the past weekend of matches, Northwest soccer tied against Missouri Western and lost its first game of the year to Central Missouri.
The Bearcats started their third weekend of the 2022 season with a road game in St. Joseph, Missouri.
Redshirt freshman goalkeeper Lily Ellis recorded her fourth shutout of the season. Northwest had opportunities to score in this game, with 20 shots compared to the Griffons eight.
However, 11 saves by Western sophomore goalkeeper and MIAA goalkeeper of the week for the week of Sept. 12 Keeley Kroonenberg kept the Bearcats at bay. Junior forwards Kaylie Rock and Teagan Blackburn as well as sophomore forward Sophie Cissell recorded three shots each. Senior midfielder Annelize Aleixo also contributed with two shots.
Northwest returned to Bearcat Pitch, where it had a tough test against the Jennies who came into the game with a record of 4-0-1.
It was a defensive battle the whole game, with both teams combining for 22 shots. Cissell and Rock both had two shots each.
“I feel like we've been getting better every game on defense. We are excited for what's about to come,” Aleixo said.
In the 72nd minute, sophomore midfielder/defender Yesenia Arnau nearly scored the go-ahead goal, but it was saved by Jennies goalkeeper Sydney Beck.
Toward the end of the game, with eight minutes left, Jennies redshirt freshman defender Kloee Grubb was able to push the ball past Ellis and into the back of the net. This score marked Ellis’ first goal surrendered on the season and ultimately led to a 1-0 win for the Jennies, who improved to 5-0-1.
“I felt like the game was going to end in a draw,” coach Gordon said. “I think there is disappointment from our players in what the result ended up being, but they also know that it was their first loss of the season, and you can grow and learn from a loss. It shows a lot of growth that we were able to keep it a close game against that type of team. We just need to keep training.”
Defense has been huge for the Bearcats, as they have only given up two points this season. Gordon said one of those key players on defense has been sophomore defender Ashton Dain.
The team’s reliance on Dain is showcased by her earning a start in each of the team’s first six games and with her playing a total of 336 minutes so far this season.
Dain said she is very pleased with the way her team has come together to put on such a defensive effort through the beginning of the season.
“We connect and communicate well with the center-backs and the outside-backs,” Dain said.
The Bearcats fell to 3-1-2 on the season and will attempt to bounce back this weekend as they travel to Joplin, Missouri, to play Missouri Southern at 6 p.m. Sept. 16. They will then start their conference schedule in Warrensburg, Missouri, to get a rematch against the Jennies at 1 p.m. Sept. 18.
“It’s perfect that we get a rematch this quickly because we are going to go out there and get them this time around,” Aleixo said.
In the first conference game of the 2021 season, Northwest tied Central Missouri 2-2 Sept. 26. The tie was the first official game that didn’t end in a loss to the Jennies for the Bearcats since Oct. 1, 2009. Northwest has not defeated Central Missouri in nearly 14 years.
Before its first conference game of the 2022 season, Northwest will play Missouri Southern. The Bearcats won both of their games against the Lions a season ago, which extended their win streak over Southern to five.
Northwest will be looking to get back on track after its first loss of the season, while Southern is still without its first win of the season, with a record of 0-5 so far.
“The results don’t necessarily reflect the level of an opponent,” Gordon said. “The Lions are better than their record shows. We have to prepare because they are at home, and everyone in our conference plays very well at home.”
