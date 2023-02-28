It’s postseason time for Maryville boys basketball, and the team is preparing to make a run in the Class 4 District 16 Tournament.
The second-seeded Spoofhounds had an extra day of rest as they awaited the winners of the first-round games. In the 2021-2022 district tournament, Maryville didn’t have the extra day of rest. The Spoofhounds beat Cameron, 62-48, in the first round and advanced to the second round before falling short to Lafayette-St. Joseph — the No. 1 seed in this year’s district tournament. Coach Matt Stoecklein said the benefits of having a day off have been obvious.
“To have that extra day of rest in a game where they know it’s going to be intense is a big help,” Stoecklein said.
The Class 4 District 16 tournament started Feb. 27 with fourth-seeded Chillicothe taking a 68-47 win over fifth-seeded Cameron in St. Joseph. Later on the same night, third-seeded Benton and sixth-seeded Savannah nearly matched the score of the first district tournament game, as the Cardinals won 66-49 over Savannah.
Those two games set up the second round of the district tournament March 1 at Benton High School in St. Joseph. Lafayette, the defending district champions, plays Chillicothe, and Maryville plays Benton for the third time this season at 7:15 p.m.
If Maryville earns its third win of the season against the Cardinals, the Spoofhounds will advance to the district championship at 6 p.m. March 3 in St Joseph. Maryville senior forward Keaton Stone said it would mean a lot to him to get a win in his final district tournament.
“We deserve to be here, and we’ve grown a lot throughout the season,” Stone said.
If Chillicothe upsets Lafayette and moves on to face the Spoofhounds for the district title, it would be the third contest of the season between both teams. Junior guard Derek Quinlin scored 24 points to lead the Spoofhounds to a 54-46 win Jan. 24, and five Maryville players scored in double-digits for a 70-49 win Feb. 23.
Maryville has only played Lafayette once this season. The Fighting Irish gave the Spoofhounds their only Midland Empire Conference loss of the season in 72-57 fashion Jan. 5. Maryville is 2-16 against Lafayette since 2009. Stoecklein said that if the Spoofhounds get the chance to play Lafayette again, they are going to be ready.
“After we played Lafayette the first time, the boys were really disappointed with the outcome of that game,” Stoecklein said. “They are really looking forward to recorrecting some things the first time if we do end up facing Lafayette.”
If the Spoofhounds win the Class 4 District 16 championship, they will face the champion from District 15 in the first round of the state tournament bracket March 6.
