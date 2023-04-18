Northwest track and field sophomore Luisarys Toledo walks into a weight room on the first floor of the Lamkin Activity Center. As she notices her coach, Brandon Masters, a smile forms on both of their faces.
“Athlete of the week,” Masters said, still smiling as he high-fives Toledo.
Toledo keeps her smile as the fifth-year coach congratulates her. She, in her second outdoor season with Northwest, has heard herself be associated with ‘athlete of the week’ before. She’s been named the MIAA Indoor Athlete of the Week twice, but when the conference announced their most recent weekly awards April 18, Toledo claimed her first honor in the outdoor season.
At the Pacific Coast Intercollegiate April 13 in Long Beach, California, Toledo posted a time of 53 seconds and 33 milliseconds in the women’s 400-meter dash. Her finish was good enough to set the program record, breaking a mark of 53.70 by Venus Harris in 1987. Her time is also the third-best in Division II this season.
“It has felt really good,” Toledo said. “I think it can be better, but we’re not there yet. We’re still waiting for conference and nationals.”
At the Bryan Clay Invite April 15 in Azusa, California, Toledo helped rewrite Northwest’s record book three times. In the women’s long jump, she set the program top mark with a leap of 20 feet and one inch (six meters and 12 millimeters) — the first woman to jump 20 or more feet in the long jump at Northwest. Her leap is also the best in the MIAA this season. Emily Churchman previously set the record in 2010 with a jump of 19’ 7.5” (5.98m).
Toledo broke the program record in the women’s 800-meter run with a time of 2:07.78, previously held by Quincy McSweeney since May 2021 with a finish of 2:08.76.
In the women’s 4x400-meter relay, Toledo joined junior Tiffany Hughey, sophomore Chloe Saenz and freshman Kennedi Cline on a program-best mark of 3:35.51. Their run passed a time of 3:42.24 set by Hughey, Cline, junior Olivia Sattlefield and sophomore Bailey Blake at the Southwest Baptist Invite April 1.
The MIAA’s announcement and Toledo’s meeting with her coach later the same day gave her a chance to reflect on the performances, but she and Masters said they’re still excited for what’s to come.
“I think she knows that we are really close with her on what she can do, but she knows and I know that we still have a lot of training left to be great when it counts,” Masters said. “It's fun to see all the great marks that she had this weekend, but she and I both know that more is to come.”
“I think I can be better, and I can win nationals, too,” Toledo said. “It’ll be exciting to see what happens when the time comes.”
Toledo, like the rest of the Bearcats who competed in California, will have time to work toward her goal of being a champion. Masters said the athletes in California — compared to the ones who competed at the 100th annual Kansas Relays April 13 — will have the week off rather than competing in the squads’ next meet at the Midwest Classic April 22 in Emporia, Kansas.
Even though some will have a break from competition, Masters said the week still has important practices for the athletes. He said the team will soon start a major workout plan in preparation for the MIAA Outdoor Championships May 5-7.
