With 2:07 to go in the first quarter sophomore guard Molly Harnett backpedaled back on defense after missing a contested layup during the Northwest women's basketball game against Central Oklahoma Feb. 23 in Bearcat Arena.
While she backpedaled, she saw sophomore forward Kelsey Fields snatch the ball out of the air and put it back up for a bucket. The two smiled as Harnett pointed to Fields and gave her a high five before they both transitioned to defense.
"On the offensive end, just making sure to get those rebounds to get those extra points,” Fields said after the team’s 97-50 win Feb. 23. “When the ball doesn’t go into the hoop, I make sure that’s on my mind all time.”
The ’Cats surrendered the game's first points to the Bronchos. After the bucket with merely 18 ticks off the clock to start the contest, Northwest stormed back with 17 of its own points. The Bearcats ended the first quarter with a 19-4 lead.
After a layup by sophomore forward Emma Atwood with 8:34 to go in the second, Central attempted to climb back into the game by scoring 13 unanswered points to make the score 26-17 with seven minutes left in the first half. It didn’t matter, though, as Northwest finished the first half on a 16-4 run, going into halftime with a 42-21 lead.
Coach Austin Meyer said the Bearcats’ hot start gave them confidence throughout the second meeting of the season with the Bronchos.
“This was a game we know they press and they create turnovers,” Meyer said about Central. “They fly around, but if you take care of it and not turn it over, you’re gonna get good shots. Hopefully this can kind of get us going into March, knowing we can be a good 3-point shooting team.”
Freshman guard Lindsey Kelderman ended the third quarter with a buzzer-beating 3 to increase the Northwest lead to 66-38. This 3 was her fifth of the day, but Kelderman went on to go a perfect 7-for-7 from 3-point range on the day.
“I was just like, ‘If I’m open, I’m shooting it, and it’s going in,’” Kelderman said.
The Bearcats kept their foot on the pedal in the fourth quarter, outscoring the Bronchos 31-12. Before the game, Central averaged 70 points per game, but the ’Cats held the Bronchos to their second-lowest point total of the season with 51 points.
Northwest’s defense forced 19 turnovers during the game and held Central to 36.4% from the field and 26.7% from 3-point range. Meyer said the Bearcat defense took a step up from the Missouri Western game, which ended in a 75-59 loss for Northwest Feb. 18.
“I was disappointed after Missouri Western,” Meyer said. “We got after it in practice on Monday — I don’t even think we took a shot in practice on Monday. It was all about defense and getting back to what we do because we’ve been a team, traditionally, that’s going to guard you and limit scoring possessions, and I thought we were back to ourselves tonight. Even though we did shoot it really well and scored it, I was proud of our defensive effort.”
Northwest moves to 14-13 on the season and 9-12 in conference play. The Bearcats hadn’t scored 97 points in a game since a 98-77 win against Lincoln Feb. 25, 2017, in Bearcat Arena.
Meyer said he hopes this helps give the ’Cats momentum heading into their last regular season game against Missouri Southern (overall record 23-6, MIAA 15–6).
“We’ve talked about moving onto the next play and don’t think about the past, but we want to think about this for a little bit from a shot-making confidence standpoint,” Meyer said. “Obviously Missouri Southern is a good team. We’re gonna have to play really well defensively, and hopefully, we can stay aggressive and stay confident on offense.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.