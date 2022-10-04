Maryville volleyball ended a three-game skid with the full return of senior setter Anastyn Pettlon, who was battling an unspecified ankle injury until Oct. 3, as the Spoofhounds look ahead to their match on Oct. 6 at 6:15 p.m. at Benton in St. Joseph.
Maryville ended its three-game losing streak with a win at Mid-Buchanan Oct. 3 and improved to 12-8 on the season with the return of Pettlon. Senior hitter Rylee Vierthaler said the main difference against Mid-Buchanan compared to the previous three losses was the team found early success in the match.
“I think we just didn’t really get ourselves in a hole or point deficit,” Vierthaler said. “We just focused on, ‘No matter what happens, we’re not going to get down on ourselves, and we’re going to focus on the next point’ mentality.”
Maryville will now prepare to face Benton for its eighth match against a Midland Empire Conference opponent and second game against the Cardinals this season.
Coach Bailey Cook is hoping to have a repeat of the team’s season opener Aug. 29 when the ’Hounds defeated the Cardinals 3-1 in Maryville.
“We’re hoping to have a repeat of the first time we played them, when they came here for our season opener and home opener, because that was just a fun game in general,” Cook said. “We played really well.”
Maryville will have to prepare for its next competition quickly, with only one day after the game against Benton before the team heads back to St. Joseph for the Benton Tournament Oct. 8 where the Spoofhounds will compete in a number of matches.
With the win against Mid-Buchanan, the Spoofhounds have already surpassed the win total from 2021 when they finished 11-18. Cook gave credit to her young players for stepping into their roles this year.
“Yeah, that was one of our goals going from last year to this year was being more versatile with our hitter and having those younger girls be more confident to where they can get a good swing,” Cook said. “That way it’s not primarily focused on Rylee as a hitter, and we have that with sophomore Addison Weldon stepping in and getting a number of kills and freshman Olivia Stanley. It was kind of my hope coming into the season.”
Vierthaler is Maryville’s leader in kills this season with 350 so far — her second year in a row doing so. Vierthaler currently has nearly five times as many kills as Pettlon, the Spoofhounds’ second leader with 69.
Vierthaler said they need to be mentally prepared heading into the match against the Cardinals.
“I think we’re just gonna focus on the things that we can control, which is our attitude, how much effort we give and also just our energy,” Vierthaler said. “When we have good energy and we all stay up, we always play well. So, I think that’s the two or three things we’re going to focus on right now.”
The season is winding down for the Spoofhounds, with only five non-tournament games remaining, and with all five teams boasting a winning record, Cook said she is still trying to improve her team to get ready for the postseason.
“Our biggest thing right now that we’re focusing on is getting our blocks down,” Cook said. “We have a pretty solid defense behind there but obviously, you face against good hitters and a decent front row, they’re gonna find our holes. So if we can get a block, then it’s kind of a staggered defense. That’ll really help us.”
