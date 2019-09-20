Fans rejoiced, players celebrated and the scoreboard lit up as Maryville football continued its offensive dominance, defeating St. Pius X 62-6 in Maryville’s home opener at the ‘Hound Pound, Sept. 20.
The third offensive clinic in as many weeks was shown from the first play of the game for the Spoofhounds (3-1, 2-0). An 80-yard kickoff return for a touchdown from senior wideout Deon Metezier got the ‘Hounds on the board to take an early lead on the Warriors (2-2, 1-1).
Both teams, in the midst of a sloppy first quarter of play, traded scores to leave Maryville’s lead at 7-6, with 5:40 left in the first. But the scoring frenzy for Maryville didn’t start until junior quarterback Ben Walker was able to find standout senior receiver Tate Oglesby for a 7-yard touchdown to put the ‘Hounds up 14-6 halfway through the first quarter.
Metezier, who had been relatively quiet except for a Week 2 touchdown against Harrisonville, found himself in the limelight of Maryville’s offense for most of the evening.
“Just the intro song, it got me hyped,” Metezier said about his opening return. “That just set the tone for the team.”
After the opening kickoff, Metezier went onto add another touchdown, the second one coming from a lapse in the St. Pius defense that led to a 45-yard catch-and-run via the arm of Walker. Metezier joined the Spoofhounds last year but has received high praise from coach Matt Webb, who had only one word come to mind when thinking about the senior receiver.
“Great,” Webb said. “(Metezier) has been great.”
After a Week 1 offensive shortcoming against Blair Oaks, the ‘Hounds have rebounded by outscoring their opponents — including Pius — 167-to-38 over their last three games. And although Metezier’s dominance in Week 4, Webb has attributed much of the offense’s showing to how well Walker has played to this point in the season.
“I think he does a good job of both getting the ball — he throws a very catchable ball,” Webb said. “He’s got a really catchable ball. … The more he can utilize his legs just adds another dimension to him.”
Walker was good enough for three touchdowns on the night, bringing his total over the winning-streak to seven touchdowns passing.
The Warriors served victim for this week’s showing of the Spoofhound’s run-game as well, allowing three touchdowns to the running back duo of junior Trey Houchin and senior Aiden Cullin.
Alongside the dominance from the Spoofhounds’ offense, the defense has stepped up to allow just over 12 points per contest during the three-game winning streak, including the mere six points allowed against the Warriors. A lone 7-yard touchdown pass from the Warriors’ sophomore quarterback Jack Mosh to sophomore wideout Robbie Sharp was all of the scoring St. Pius could muster.
Maryville’s defense figured things out after the initial score from Pius, or at least that’s what it seemed like. The ’Hounds’ defense not only kept the Warriors from reaching the endzone more than the one time, but managed to hold the Pius offense to close to 100 yards in total offense in the game. what Webb believes was under 100 total yards throughout the course of the game.
“I’m very proud of our defense,” Webb said. “(The Warriors) do a lot of different things offensively and I thought that our defense did a great job.”
The win against Pius, along with the Week 3 defeat of Chillicothe, gives the Spoofhounds another MEC win on the year to be an unblemished 2-0 in conference play. Along with that, Maryville gets a date with the Cameron Dragons, Sept. 27.
“It’s exciting,” Walker said. “Another game that we just have to stay focused for, prepare, gameplan and just exciting — that’s our homecoming game.”
