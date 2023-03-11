Southern Arkansas senior forward LaTreavin Black was simply trying to save himself from going out-of-bounds by throwing the ball into a teammate. Except, all he found was Northwest men’s basketball senior guard Diego Bernard lurking in front of Muleriders’ junior guard Jerry Carraway Jr. on the right wing in Bearcat Arena.
The Central Region Player of the Year snatched the ball out of the air, took one dribble, found freshman guard Bennett Stirtz at halfcourt and the MIAA Freshman of the Year took it the rest of the way and slammed the ball into the south hoop of the arena with both hands.
While Stirtz’s dunk was with 15:14 left to play, and the press conference was moments after the Bearcats’ 94-69 win over the Muleriders — Great American Conference Tournament Champions — March 11, Bernard, and coach Ben McCollum, still remembered the freshman’s highlight play.
“We’ve got some athletes that like to go get it, so it’s fun,” Bernard said. “Shoutout to Bennett — he gets a dunk every game.”
“He’s beating you on dunks,” McCollum said back to Bernard.
“I know — I’m gonna have to talk to him,” Bernard said with a laugh.
Bernard is being considered for the Dark Horse Dunker for the King's Hawaiian College Slam Dunk Championship on March 30 in Houston, Texas. Yet, it was the freshman who stole the show with just over 15 minutes to go in the first round of the Central Region Tournament.
After hanging on the rim for a moment, Stirtz jumped back down to the court. Seemingly all of the 2,200 fans in attendance stood up and cheered as his slam put the No. 1 seed Bearcats (31-2) on top, 61-40, over the eighth-seeded Muleriders (22-10), and their lead kept at least an 18-point cushion the rest of the way.
In just the first ever meeting between both programs, McCollum and Southern’s first-year coach Logan Quinn had words of respect for each other.
“Congrats to Southern Arkansas,” McCollum said. “You know, they play a little bit faster, they get shots up a lot quicker — kind of sporadic with their shooting — and then, obviously, (they) get after offensive rebounds. They compete at a high level, so we were fortunate enough to win the basketball game.”
“I just want to give a ton of credit to Northwest (Missouri),” Quinn said. “Obviously, they're really good. They're really good on offense and really good on defense.”
The Bearcats controlled the game after Northwest's first 3-pointer of the game by junior forward Luke Waters, who was 3-for-3 from 3-point range against the Muleriders, with 15:22 to go in the first half.
Up until then, however, the early stages of the game saw six lead changes. Later on in the half, with 4:55 left until halftime, only 5 points separated both teams after a pair of free throws made by Black.
McCollum said the unfamiliarity with the Muleriders and their speed provided challenges. The 14th-year coach said conditioning helps prepare for fast teams.
“We’ll have a little conversation about what jogging is and what sprinting is after this game, and we’ll correct it by next game,” McCollum said. “We tried to prepare for it. Second half — I thought we were 10 times better. I think, too often, and it's human nature, you run at the pace of the other team, and that's not what we need to do. We need to run at our pace, and that's a sprint.”
Waters came off the bench for Northwest and was able to put up 11 points in the Bearcats’ first NCAA Tournament game of the season. The junior was one of six players for Northwest to put up double-digit points in the team’s fourth-consecutive opening-round win.
The Olathe, Kansas, native, who has helped the program to three-straight national championships, said it was nice to get the squad’s first win in the NCAA Tournament.
“It's great,” Waters said. “It's DB and I’s last run. We want to definitely make the most of it, and it's always nice getting a big one at home. I thought our crowd was fantastic.”
Northwest’s next game will be at 7:30 p.m. March 12 in the Central Region Tournament Semifinals against fifth-seeded Southern Nazarene (26-4) in Bearcat Arena.
