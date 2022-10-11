This year, the Maryville boys soccer team is 9-2, coming out of last week with a game-breaking score of 7-0 against Saint Paul Lutheran (8-8). Over this past weekend, the Spoofhounds were on the road to play in the Kansas City Showcase.
The Spoofhounds have maintained a seven-game win streak after their first two losses against Warrensburg Aug. 31 and Nebraska-Kearney Sept. 6. In those two games, the Spoofhounds were only able to score two goals.
Coach Jesus Gonzalez said the Spoofhounds have been able to come back and learn how to adapt to their game plans and shut out every team by a minimum of a three-goal lead.
“By raising the intensity of our game, we will be able to reach our peak by playoffs,” Gonzalez said.
Junior midfielder Kason Teale and senior forward Truett Haer have 25 goals combined this season, with the rest of the team scoring almost 20 goals collectively.
“It's always hard for them to get the new tactics, the new formations, and new teammates,” Gonzalez said. “I truly believe by the end of the season we will be in sync no matter who's on the pitch.”
According to Gonzalez, the team chemistry with nine new players has been boosted by the players that have played together through the past three seasons, which has helped with the connection of the team being more smooth and crisp throughout the transitions.
Gonzalez said the plan for the Spoofhounds’ next game against St. Pius X Oct. 13 at Bearcats Pitch for senior night is to stay within the game plan and keep the Warriors out of theirs.
He said the Spoofhounds layouts are primarily based on them being able to drive down the field score and come back and regroup to play defense.
Senior center back Marcus Henggeler said switching the field becomes a great attack by confusing the other teams’ offensive plans.
“Being able to work the ball from our goal to the opponent’s goal is great as we control the ball and switch it quickly to go score,” Henggeler said.
With this year's roster made up of 14 seniors and juniors out of 28 players, the team has been able to build off its previous season of having a 75% win percentage with a 12-3 record. The Spoofhounds have made their team chemistry a key part of their success.
“Whether it's on the soccer field, in classes, or even just hanging out outside of school, the boys are building team chemistry, by the day,” Henggeler said.
