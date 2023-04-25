Northwest golf looks to climb up the leaderboards in the MIAA Championships April 26 after finishing ninth out of 11 programs in the first two rounds April 24-25 in Joplin, Missouri.
The Bearcats improved from the first day to the second, shooting a 338 in round one and a 332 in the second. Northwest is only three shots back from eighth place Fort Hays State. Coach Andy Peterson said the mindset heading into the final round is to play freely, not tight.
“It’s not about pin-hunting, it’s about hitting the greens because from day-to-day they change the pin location, and if you get too locked in on that pin location, you end up missing everything,” Peterson said. “Going into day three, you know, it’s more about your yardages, hit the green, let the ball roll where it may.”
Sophomore Paige Hoffman sits in first place individually out of 54 golfers at Eagle Creek Golf Club, shooting one over par (73) in the first round and two over (74) in the second. Hoffman is three shots ahead of the two golfers tied for second place from Central Missouri — sophomore Nicole Rallo and redshirt senior Rosie Klausner.
Hoffman earned a spot on the all-MIAA first team April 23. She is only the third player in program history to be an all-MIAA first-team selection. Hoffman has finished in the top 10 in nine out of her 10 contests this season.
Senior Lauren Wood is in 37th place through the first two days, shooting an 83 in the first and an 87 in the second. Wood is only five shots back from being tied for 25th place.
The ’Cats competed at Eagle Creek for the Virginia Laas Invitational April 10-11 in their penultimate meet of the regular season and finished in 15th out of 17 programs. Northwest, through the first two rounds of the conference tournament, has improved its score by 26 shots in the second time at Joplin. Wood said playing on the course two weeks ago has prepared her and the team this time around.
“Playing on (the course) a few weeks ago definitely helped prepare us, especially mentally, to play it,” Wood said. “It helped us get a better feeling for the course and the greens.”
The mental game between days of competition can be a drag, but, for Wood, she said the plan is simple between days of competition — rest.
“It’s really just trying to give it our best effort and knowing that it’s the last day,” Wood said. “Putting the most into every shot and staying focused throughout, and not getting distracted, or worrying about the little things. We’re just focusing on the next shot and putting our all into it.”
The Bearcats will look toward the season finale April 26 in Eagle Creek for round three of the MIAA Championships, in hopes of a shot to move on in the postseason.
“We’re still the hunters,” Peterson said. “We’re in ninth place out of 11 and looking to chase some folks down, and we can do it. We’ve shown that in the past. We’ve got to let ourselves do that, trust ourselves to do that and put ourselves in a position that we can.”
