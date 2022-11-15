Inside the Carl and Cheryl Hughes Fieldhouse and past the doors of the Hughes classroom, cheering and yelling can be heard from the balcony outside of the room.
The sounds of excitement piercing through the walls of the fieldhouse are products of a room full of Northwest football players, coaches and other staff within Northwest Athletics. Slowly, everyone begins to leave the classroom, but the smiles continue.
Sixth-year coach Rich Wright comes out of the room with one of his own. He, with the rest of the country watching the NCAA Division II Football Selection Show Nov. 13, just found his team was about to make its 18th consecutive playoff appearance.
“It always feels great, you know, to be in the national playoffs,” Wright said moments after the announcement. “We had our backs against the wall from the Pittsburg State game on, and so it was pretty rewarding to see that the NCAA felt like we were worthy to get into the national playoffs.”
For Wright and senior defensive tackle Elijah Green, the same excitement felt moments after the announcement continued into Northwest Athletics’ Media Luncheon Nov. 15.
Heading into the final week of the season against Emporia State Nov. 12, the Bearcats were No. 10 in Super Region Three. After its 27-21 win over the Hornets, and some help from around the region, Northwest earned the playoff spot.
Wright and Green said being in the playoffs is a big achievement every year, especially after the struggles faced this year. After the 24-22 loss to Pittsburg State Oct. 8, Northwest was in a tough spot for earning a playoff selection with a record of 4-2 at the time. The Bearcats won five straight games to end the regular season to finish with a record of 9-2 to help earn the 18th consecutive appearance — the longest streak in Division II.
“I think it just shows we’re always gonna fight back — battle back — and we’re going to figure out a way to win,” Green said.
“That’s one of the things I’m most proud of,” Wright said about the team’s playoff consistency. “I’ve been here for all 18 of them, and that’s hard to do. When you play every season with a bullseye on your back, and to be able to maintain a level of excellence to have opportunities to play for something in the postseason every year for 18 years, I think that speaks volume of the program, the culture and really, more than anything, the type of kids we recruit here. I’m very proud of that.”
While the Bearcats earned at least one more game, if they are to earn another, they’ll first have to go through Ouachita Baptist Nov. 19 in Arkadelphia, Arkansas. Ouachita finished the regular season with a perfect record of 11-0. The Tigers were also the outright Great American Conference champions.
While both teams were ranked in the top 10 in the last regular season American Football Coaches Association Top 25 poll — Ouachita at No. 3 and Northwest at No. 8 — one of the main focuses will be the run game for both teams.
The Tigers enter the game at No. 4 in Division II for rushing yards per game with 305.8. On the other side, the Bearcats boast the No. 2-ranked rush defense in the nation. They give up a mere 55.8 rushing yards per contest. On top of all of that, when Northwest makes the roughly 532-mile journey to Arkadelphia, it will be the first time the two programs play each other. Wright said it’s an exciting challenge to face someone new.
“I think anytime you’re doing anything outside your box, that’s always fun,” Wright said. “It’s a lot of medicine to drink in one week. Sunday night at six was the first look that I had of Ouachita’s offense ever. … It’s a little bit like drinking out of a firehose. … It’s just honing in and finding what we feel like our best fit is.”
“It’s strength-on-strength, so it’s gonna be a fun one,” Green said.
While the end of the regular season means the postseason is right around the corner, it also brings about the end-of-season awards. The MIAA announced its end-of-season awards Nov. 15, and 12 Northwest players earned All-MIAA selections, including four Bearcats who were given first-team honors.
Additionally, Green was named the MIAA Defensive Player of the Year. The Maryville native finished the regular season with 21 tackles-for-loss, 11 sacks and one 30-yard reception.
“I don’t think it’s fully sunk in yet, but obviously it’s an amazing thing,” Green said. “... You know, guys like Sam Roberts, Collin Bevins, Spencer Phillips, that have won this award — my name doesn’t deserve to be with those guys. … My dad was a little more calm about it. He was like, ‘Hey, that’s a great deal.’ My mom was, like, screaming in the middle of teaching, and she was like, ‘Hold on, I gotta get another teacher to teach the class real quick. I’m gonna lock myself in the closet.’ She was screaming and crying, and she hasn’t stop texting me. It’s been quite a day for her.”
