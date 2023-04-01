After defeating Southern Arkansas in St. Joseph March 31, Northwest men’s and women’s tennis returned to Northwest April 1 for matches with Newman at the Frank Grube Courts in the Mark Rosewell Tennis Complex.
At the conclusion of the nearly five-hour competition, the No. 12 men’s team claimed its third-straight victory, and the No. 14 women’s squad earned its seventh-consecutive win. The Bearcat men shutout the Jets 7-0, and the Bearcat women also shutout their conference foe 7-0. Men’s tennis senior Michael Delebois and women’s tennis junior Sofia Pignataro both said it was a long day, but it was also fun to experience the competition.
“Many matches lasted long, but we came out as winners, so that’s really good,” Pignataro said in the aftermath of her team’s meeting following the match. “The energy was great, and everything was perfect.”
The men’s team improved its record to 9-5 overall and 4-0 in the MIAA/Great American Conference. On the women’s side, the Bearcats boosted up to 13-3 overall and 4-0 in the MIAA.
The day started with doubles across the court. Northwest’s No. 1 doubles team, with senior Fabien Calloud and freshman Jan Skerbatis, topped Newman’s No. 1 team, 6-2.
On the court adjacent to Calloud and Skerbatis was Delebois with his doubles’ partner, senior Mason Meier. The duo — the Bearcats’ No. 2 doubles team — edged out a 7-6 win over their Jet counterparts.
Against Southern Arkansas, Delebois and Meier also claimed a 7-6 triumph, but it was the first time the two had paired together for a doubles match. While they gained more experience against the Jets, Delebois said the pair is still learning.
“I think that the chemistry is going pretty good,” Delebois said. “I mean, Mason and I are pretty good teammates together, and we play good together, so I look forward to playing more doubles with him.”
A few tennis courts down from Delebois and Meier was another back-and-forth match with Northwest women’s No. 1 doubles duo in Pignataro and her teammate, freshman Carolina Caetano Reis.
While the duo’s end result was a 6-2 win, Newman’s No. 1 doubles pair of senior Divya Murali and sophomore Ani Zeikidze traded volleys and hits throughout the match with Northwest.
Unlike Delebois and Meier, Pignataro and Caetano Reis have played together since the beginning of the season. Pignataro said the close match was a great way to snap the duo’s five-match losing streak.
“I think it went way better,” Pignataro said. “We both had more energy. We were cheering every point, so it went way better than the other times.”
In the singles’ segment of the match, the back-and-forth nature continued. Across the men’s and women’s sides, 11 sets were determined by 2 or fewer points.
Delebois, who was Northwest men’s No. 1 singles player on the day and ranked No. 41 nationally, won his first set 7-6. While his first set was back-and-forth, the second did not follow the same pattern as he emerged victorious for the match with a 6-1 triumph in the second set.
Bearcat women’s No. 6 singles player, Pignataro, edged out Newman’s junior Amber Hands in both of her sets, with a 7-5 win in the first and a 6-4 triumph in the second. Pignataro said it’s just further proof that, even in doubles, there is never an easy match.
“The scores were easy on paper, but it was a tough match,” Pignataro said. “Like, we all fought a lot on it.”
The women have some time off before both teams’ match against conference foe Emporia State at 2 p.m. April 4 at the Frank Grube Courts. However, the men’s squad will be back in action against No. 9 Ouachita Baptist at 1 p.m. April 2 at home.
Whether they were on the court or in the stands, the Bearcats cheered for each other throughout the match. Delebois — in his first season with Northwest — said he hopes to continue the energy the team showed against the Jets.
“I mean, we cheer every single point,” Delebois said. “Like, we even get kind of crazy sometimes when we cheer for each other. … Like, as soon as we're done, we all cheer for the girls. This is nice. It’s literally like a family.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.