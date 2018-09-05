After a hot start,winning five games in a row, the Northwest volleyball team faces some adversity and obstacles to overcome before going into the Newman Tournament and conference play.
The Bearcats’ five match streak came without a blemish winning each match without a game dropped. This ended with a nail biting loss to Colorado Mesa University in five sets.
Senior Sofia Schleppenbach plays a vital role for the Bearcats as a middle hitter. Last season, Schleppenbach was named both an All-MIAA Honorable Mention and a MIAA scholar athlete. She appeared in 30 matches and played 102 total sets in 2017 and finished the year with 217 kills, 78 blocks, 53 digs and 18 service aces.
“It was really good for us to see how we can play against good teams,” Schleppenbach said. “There were one or two games where we saw how easily we could’ve beaten these teams if we were firing on all cylinders.”
A loss like this has the ability to expose weaknesses within a team and that’s exactly what Coach Amy Woerth thinks has to happen early on in a season.
“There are just some storms that we need to whether better and that will come come with watching the film,” Woerth said. “You always want the hard work to pay off when getting to a fifth seat and we’re just not earning it right now.”
The Bearcats, who are coming off a 17-11 record overall and a 11-7 record in conference play last season have many goals set for this upcoming year. What held them back from achieving those expectations last year was the costly unforced errors and mental mistakes that were made. Woerth stressed that when those are cut out, wins will come.
Specific things that need to be worked on to revive the Bearcats, who after winning their first five games, have dropped the last three in close matches are the fundamentals.
“We still need to improve our serve, pass and offense,” Woerth said. “The way you score points is to have good offensive possessions and we will continue to make sure routes are crisp and a steady balance to provide good ball control.”
Northwest is going to use the losses this weekend as teaching moments and building blocks for the rest of the season. The adversity that was experienced throughout each one of these close games is going to help the team improve exponentially.
Looking forward, Northwest will be traveling to Newman University in Wichita, Kansas to compete in the Jet Classic. The team has pretty solid expectations going into the tournament even while facing a Ouachita Baptist team that is a perfect 8-0 on the season.
“I think our biggest goal heading into this weekend is finding our rhythm where we aren’t going up and down against good teams,” Schleppenbach said. “We need to play more confidently as a whole and know that we have the talent to win.”
The Bearcats’ opening appearance will be on Friday at 2 p.m. and will take on Ouachita Baptist in Fugate Gymnasium.
