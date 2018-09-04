Spoofhounds (2-1) softball seeks continued improvement in coah Chandra Demott’s fourth season at the helm.
Capitalizing on the familial type bond the Spoofhounds have built in the past couple of years will be key moving forward in the 2018 season. This bond is emphasized by the five seniors who lead the less experienced players on and off the field.
“They are tremendous leaders, and have really taken everything we have worked to build over the years and started to apply it,” Demott said.
The team spent a lot of time over the summer working in the weight room on speed and core strength. The goal of any team is to win games, but for the Spoofhounds working on building relationships on and off the field is equally important.
On the field, after a 7-15 record in 2017, the Spoofhounds will learn from the experience they gained. Another year of experience will make the team more comfortable with each other help with communication.
“In a game like softball, communication can make or break a game,” Demott said.
Along with communicating on the field, having mental fortitude throughout the ups and downs of a season, will play a crucial role in the Spoofhounds success. Demott said the team adopted the motto of “athlete up” which emcompasses these two qualities.
The “athlete up” mentality was on full display as the spoofhounds bounced back from a 4-2 loss against Lathrop, with a 6-0 shutout of the Cameron Dragons Sept. 4.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.