While the 2017 and 2018 seasons brought disappointing endings, the Maryville boys basketball team has set its eyes on a new goal. The Spoofhounds have started out their ‘18-’19 season with a 15-2 record and a new objective for the season all thanks to a new phrase.
Although it’s simple, #30 (hashtag 30) is a big driving factor for the team. The saying represents the 30 games the Spoofhounds need to play in to become state champions. This whole idea arose from the team’s tough postseason losses the last two years.
“It’s just motivation,” junior guard Matthew Madden said. “The past couple of years we’ve been knocked out and we want to get back to the final four.”
With a loss to Hogan Preparatory Academy in the second round of the MSHSAA Class 3 State Championship playoffs during last year’s postseason, #30 is a constant reminder of where the team sees itself at the end of this season.
“It is a driving factor,” coach Matt Stoecklein said. “If we’re not having a good practice, everyone says, ‘Hey, that's not a #30 moment. That’s not a ‘get to the final four moment.’”
The team has shown its determination as it has won both the Cameron tournament and the Savannah Invitational championship within the last month. Along the way, the team has also battled against many conference opponents coming out on top with a record of 3-1.
The varsity squad is also ranked 28th across the state of Missouri, according to Maxpreps.com. With their ranking and record thus far, the slogan has become an effective aspect of the team’s performance.
Though #30 is this year's mantra, the starting players say that the underclassmen are adapting to this idea of bettering the school's basketball program.
Certain underclassmen, such as junior guard Tate Oglesby, junior guard Jaden Hayes, sophomore forward Marc Gustafson and sophomore guard Ben Walker, have been highly revered as great players that will take over the program throughout the next few years.
“Tate Oglesby is one of the leaders on our team now,” Madden said. “I feel like the younger kids definitely have potential. Ben Walker is a sophomore, and he has athleticism, and he’ll be able to use that once he hones in on his skills a little more.”
While on a five-game win streak, the whole team uses this drive and quote to not only get themselves prepared for the next game but to rally around their teammates and remind them of the end goal.
“Even when we’re playing in a game, it’s ‘How are we going to get to the final four? How are we going to play 30 games this season?’” Matt Stoecklein said.
The quote #30 is one that is repeated and supported by this year's well-rounded senior class. With leading seniors like Eli Dowis, Tyler Houchin and Creid Stoecklein, the Spoofhounds have been able to rack up an impressive list of wins so far this season.
The 2019 senior class came into this season with #30 being the one driving factor they needed to motivate themselves and be the leaders the team needs. With many of the team's seniors starting their varsity playing time earlier in their high school career, the feeling of a close loss in the postseason is too familiar.
“We help motivate our players better,” Creid Stoecklein said. “Last year, it was more the juniors and one sophomore we had; this year we feel like we push everyone to be better.”
