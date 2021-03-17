ABERDEEN, S.D. — There stood Ben McCollum, on the edge of the southeast corner of Don Meyer Court in Wachs Arena. The Northwest men’s basketball coach was leaning against a security rope while someone was holding an iPhone up to his face.
He had just finished coaching the Bearcats through the trials and tribulations of the Central Region Tournament.
McCollum rattled off at least a handful of names while talking to his family, who called him via FaceTime from Maryville, Missouri. He made sure to say something to most of the people on the call, but specifically his two sons and daughter.
He couldn’t stay too long, though.
“How about the celebration?” McCollum said to his phone in the aftermath of the final game of the Central Region Tournament. “Love you guys. We’re about to go cut down the nets.”
McCollum was calling his family to celebrate the Bearcats’ 91-86 overtime win against top-seeded Northern State Tuesday evening, which punched Northwest’s ticket to the Elite Eight for the third time in the last five seasons.
“You probably won’t see a better college basketball game this year,” McCollum said via Zoom, which has been used throughout the postseason to help prevent players from contracting COVID-19. “We’re able to come away with a big win. It was fun.”
With a little more than three minutes left in the game, it seemed likely McCollum was going to have to call his family and tell them he’d be home until next season.
Northern’s junior forward Parker Fox had just drained two free throws to put the Wolves (19-2) ahead 76-65 with 3:04 left in the second half.
With Northwest (25-2) struggling to score and stop Fox, who finished with a game-high 34 points and 12 rebounds before fouling out in overtime, it was the beginning of the end — or so it seemed.
“There’s some of that thought of losing that creeped in there,” McCollum said. “If you’re asking me what’s the chances, very low chances at that point. But, with our group, they’ve proven there’s always a chance.”
Despite the chances being lower than they’ve been all season for the Bearcats, it wasn’t over. They took advantage of whatever chance they had left, too, outscoring the Wolves 14-3 in the final 2 minutes and 45 seconds of regulation to force overtime, in large part due to late-game heroics from junior guard Trevor Hudgins.
Guard Mason Stark was at the free-throw line with 12 seconds remaining in the second half with the hopes of giving the Wolves a 4-point lead, which would’ve more than likely ended the Bearcats’ season.
Stark made the first, which gave Northern a 79-76 lead.
Stark missed the second, which gave the Bearcats a chance to tie the game.
Northwest junior guard Diego Bernard grabbed the rebound and dished the ball to Hudgins, who drove to the left wing of the south basket in Wachs Arena.
Hudgins was met by Northern’s Andrew Kallman, who cut him off from the original path he was taking. The MIAA Player of the Year used a behind-the-back, step-back move to throw up a last-second prayer to keep the Bearcats’ season alive.
Hudgins’ prayer was answered, tying the game at 79 with 4.7 seconds left.
“The biggest thing with him is his cool head,” McCollum said about Hudgins, who finished with a team-high 29 points. “He has zero arrogance to him whatsoever. It is a genuine, extreme confidence. There are few people in this world that have the confidence he has … I mean, I wish I could say that was coaching, but that was just him making a play.”
Hudgins scored another 2 points in overtime on a pair of free throws, but those paled in comparison to everything he had done to that point. It put the Bearcats up by 3, but they were the ones protecting an advantage now.
That wasn’t the first comeback Northwest made all game though, nor was it the biggest.
Before that moment, before Hudgins was the savior, it didn’t appear it’d be the night in which he’d be the hero. He tallied a mere 2 points in the first half before scoring 27 in the second to record his 50th career 20-point performance.
He wasn’t alone in getting off to a slow start, as Northwest collectively struggled in almost every facet of the game of basketball for the game’s first few minutes.
A little more than seven minutes into the contest, Northern led 18-6. The Bearcats struggled to do anything, including making a basket or stopping the Wolves from doing it nearly every possession.
“They really hit us in the mouth to start,” McCollum said, reflecting on the win that didn’t seem likely at multiple points in the game. “They put it on us pretty good.”
The Bearcats eventually clicked and outscored Northern 29-18 to trail by 1 point at the break (36-35). They mostly did it without Bernard, who sat most of the first half after picking up two fouls in the first three minutes.
Guard Byron Alexander was Bernard’s replacement, but it wasn’t an unfamiliar spot for the freshman, who has served as the sixth man for Northwest all season. Alexander was the Bearcats’ catalyst on offense and eventually finished with a career-high 21 points to go along with five rebounds and three steals.
Alexander was named the Most Outstanding Player of the Central Region Tournament after not missing a single shot from the field in the Bearcats’ two games in Aberdeen, South Dakota.
“That’s tough for a true freshman to come in against a team like that,” McCollum said. “It says a lot about our older guys. They believe in them. They talk to them. They led the way; it was a player-led victory.”
One of the older guys, senior forward Ryan Hawkins, made his second basket of the game midway through the first half, a layup that made him the second Northwest player to reach the 2,000-point mark.
Hawkins trails only former teammate Justin Pitts for first on the program’s all-time scoring list (2,459). That seemed insignificant in the aftermath of the win, though. He didn’t want to credit himself for his most recent accolade.
Instead, he credited the fact that Northwest is good enough to play deep into the postseason every year, which gives him more opportunities to score than most others get.
“Maybe I’ve been here too long, too,” Hawkins said through a laugh. “Who knows?"
“He’ll go down as one of, if not the best players in Northwest history,” said McCollum, who coached Pitts. “He’s a pretty special player.”
The senior will get more chances to add to his scoring total when the Bearcats play in the Elite Eight starting March 24 in Evansville, Indiana.
Throughout everything the Bearcats had gone through for perhaps their hardest 45 minutes of basketball this season prior to their second net-cutting ceremony of the year, before McCollum was able to have a virtual embrace with his family, Hawkins knew he wasn’t ready to go back to Maryville and stay there.
“You’re always going to have obstacles,” Hawkins said. “Don’t let that obstacle be your final destination. Find a way to get over it and keep going, and tonight we found a way to keep playing. I wasn’t ready to be done.”
