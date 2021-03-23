No. 17 Northwest volleyball went on the road March 20, looking to complete a series sweep of No. 19 Washburn for the first time since 2018 and move two games ahead of the Ichabods in the MIAA North Division.
Washburn (9-3) came into the contest with different ideas, capturing its fourth straight victory with a 3-1 decision. The Bearcats (6-2) remain second in the MIAA, with a conference record of 3-2, and the Ichabods sit below them with an identical conference record.
Northwest coach Amy Woerth wants the loss to motivate her squad in the final six games of the regular season, hoping it will ignite her team to create a cushion in the standings.
“I think there’s some definite fire that can be lit from the standpoint of beating them the time before on our home court. But more than anything, we’re just going to focus on us improving the areas we struggled the most in on Saturday,” Woerth said. “Just from the standpoint of focusing on the process, I think is the most important thing, then trying to use a lot of emotion to guide us from that standpoint.”
A change of personnel from the Ichabods in the third set, after a Northwest victory in the second set, kept the Bearcats’ offense in check. The switch from Washburn allowed them to block better at the net and took the momentum away from the ’Cats.
The next obstacle for the Bearcats is the Washburn Crossover March 27, in Topeka, Kansas. These crossover events were implemented this season, allowing MIAA teams in the North Division to compete against teams from the South Division. These events are the only way for these kinds of matchups to take place in the regular season.
The crossovers are not mandatory, and the decision to hold this type of event involves coaches across the conference coming together. Coaches are then allowed to decide whether they would like to participate or not.
“I think playing more games is better, and we’re normally used to playing everyone in our conference home and away. So, from that standpoint, I think it’s a positive that we get to play the other division,” Woerth said. “It’s going to prepare us for our postseason conference tournament that we’re having, so I think the more that we play, the better we will get.
Northwest will get a taste of the top and the bottom of the MIAA South Division. The first matchup for the Bearcats in the Washburn Crossover is against No. 25 Central Missouri at noon. The Jennies currently sit atop the South Division.
The Bearcats won’t have much time to catch their breath, as the second contest is against Pittsburg State at 4:30 p.m. The Gorillas are second to last in the South Division, and lost to Northwest in three sets Feb. 20.
Bearcat sophomore setter Alyssa Rezac said playing back-to-back will require more help from the bench.
“I think we can use it (the crossover) as an advantage because we have a lot of depth on the bench,” Rezac said. “If we need to make adjustments, this gives us an opportunity for other players to step up. We will be up for the challenge.”
However, Woerth isn’t a big fan of the back-to-back matchups, as she’s used to preparing for one conference opponent on a singular day. She understands with COVID-19, trying to get more matches in while saving money and keeping everyone healthy is the most important factor.
Even though it’s not the ideal setting for Woerth, a lot of positives still come out of the event.
“When it comes to going and playing two really good teams in the same day, I think it’s a great opportunity to take it as a tournament play-type style. We do that at the beginning of the year, every year, when we play out of conference,” Woerth said. “There’s a lot of applicable things you can use this for. It’s just a little bit different than what we’ve done, but I still think we can apply what we’ve learned in the past of playing in tournaments and put it in play here.”
Central Missouri is atop the MIAA in hitting percentage. The Jennies also have experience from five seniors, all of whom made it to the NCAA Central Regional Tournament in 2019 before losing in the first round to second-seeded Minnesota Duluth.
“Central Missouri has a known history of being a very successful program. They usually have a pretty solid serve and pass, and play some scrappy defense,” Rezac said. “They are a low-error team, so when we walk in there, we always have to be ready to go.”
The Bearcats split the series 1-1 with the Jennies in 2019, and with only one game scheduled between the two, the ’Cats want to grab the bragging rights. To do this, the tone must be set early.
“I feel like our offense needs to be there, and we need to be firing on all cylinders. When they’re pushing back, we definitely need to push back,” Woerth said. “Don’t let them set the bar, but you know, I don’t want to play catch-up with them. I want us to be able to come out and have a good start, but us set the bar.”
The Gorillas (2-6) aren’t the same team Northwest faced at the beginning of the year. Woerth mentioned the improvement in team chemistry among the Pitt State squad. With volleyball being such a momentum sport, the Gorillas use a lot of energy to take the momentum away from their opponents.
“We will have to be ready for whatever they throw at us, because both teams will be adjusting, but that’s what you have to expect when you play in the MIAA," Rezac said about the first matchup with Pitt State. "Every team is going to give you their best shot.”
