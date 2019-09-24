With another week came another win for Maryville football. The Spoofhounds will look to add another mark to their current three-game win streak when they play host to the Cameron Dragons Sept. 27.
A 62-6 trampling of St. Pius X Sept. 20 left the ‘Hounds (3-1) with their 62nd consecutive win at the ‘Hound Pound. A homecoming date with Cameron (2-2) this week will provide Maryville not only another opportunity to add to that streak, but a chance for the defense to continue its string of impressive outings.
“Our defensive strategy is to execute what we call ‘The Process,’” coach Matt Webb said. “When you look back over the last 100 games, we’ve been averaging only giving up around nine points per game. … We’ve been playing some good defense and want to keep that going.”
Webb wasn’t far off, over the last 100 games, the Spoofhounds have allowed 1,225 points to be scored, leaving the mark at just over 12 points per game allowed.
Earlier in the season, Webb preached the philosophy of the team, noting the goal is to play stellar defense and establish the run-game on offense. Throughout the win streak, the Spoofhounds have appeared to do just that. After allowing 23 points to Class 3 powerhouse Blair Oaks, the ‘Hounds’ defense has allowed a mere 12 points per contest.
Along with Webb’s philosophy of stout defense, the running game has been established early and often over the past three weeks. The tandem of the Spoofhounds’ running backs senior Aiden Cullin and junior Trey Houchin spearheads the run-game for the Maryville offense. The duo combined for a total stat line of 235 yards rushing and two touchdowns on 21 carries against St. Pius.
“We’re just operating on what the defense is giving us,” Webb said. “That’s a credit to the players and other coaches on being able to make some in-game adjustments.”
Cameron will provide an adequate opportunity for the ‘Hounds to showcase another impressive performance on both sides of the ball. The Dragons, who lost to St. Pius, was ousted by Chillicothe last week — another opponent the ‘Hounds handily beat. The latest edition of the matchup included a 72-12 win for the Spoofhounds a season ago. Despite what the matchup looks like on paper, Webb’s focus is on keeping the players focused on the task in front of them.
“Another game that we have to stay focused,” junior quarterback Ben Walker said. “We have to come in prepared, gameplan and yeah, it’s exciting — homecoming game.”
Cameron comes into the contest with an offense that’s led by junior dual-threat quarterback Tyler Campbell. Throughout the first four weeks of the season, Campbell has completed 46% of his passes, good enough for 328 yards passing with six touchdowns and three interceptions.
On the ground, Campbell has been good for 367 yards and seven touchdowns on 50 rushes. This marks the second time in a row, and the third time in five games, that the Spoofhounds will face a true dual-threat quarterback.
Last week against Pius, the ‘Hounds defense held the Warriors’ quarterback Jack Mosh and company to a meager 82 total yards of offense. Mosh, typically a dual-threat option, was held to 108 passing yards and -26 yards rushing in the contest. Maryville’s defense will look to recreate that performance against Campbell.
“We just have to execute,” senior wideout and defensive back Deon Metezier said. “Just dominate. Be great — just like coach tells us.”
Including the earlier mentioned blowout from a year ago, the Spoofhounds have captured 11 straight games against the Dragons since the turn of the decade. Webb and company are looking forward to the opportunity to add another game to their advantage to the series.
“We just continue to make each Friday the best product of what we can make,” Webb said. “We talk about our matchups and how good we can be every week.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.