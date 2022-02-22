Northwest men’s basketball coach Ben McCollum had a lot to think about in the aftermath of a matchup with MIAA foe Emporia State Feb. 21 in Bearcat Arena.
Following a 60-59 loss to Washburn Feb. 19, McCollum had to think about the opportunity the No. 7 Bearcats had to avoid back-to-back losses for the first time since December 2015. He had to think about the opportunity his team just had to avenge a 75-56 loss to Emporia from Feb. 8 in Emporia, Kansas.
Then, moments removed from the Hornets handing McCollum and company a 76-75 loss Monday night and the ’Cats squandering both of the opportunities at hand, he had to think about what needs to change.
“Same old story. We make the same mistakes over and over and over. It’s just — I’ve gotta be a better coach,” McCollum said. “It’s the same mistakes; it’s just that I’ve gotta be a better coach.”
Those same mistakes led to the Bearcats losing back-to-back games in Maryville for the first time in more than a decade.
Northwest lost five home games in a row during the 2010-11 season, but the ’Cats used the 4,036 days between then and their latest loss to go 148-11 in Bearcat Arena without any string of consecutive losses.
“With the standards we have on the team from previous generations, it’s like we’re not living up to it,” said Northwest redshirt freshman forward Daniel Abreu, who had 11 points and four rebounds. “It is what it is.”
Things weren’t always as bleak for the Bearcats, at least not as much when Emporia graduate student guard Tray Buchanan nailed a pair of free throws to put the Hornets up by 4 points with 2.6 seconds left in the game.
The ’Cats (23-5, 16-4 MIAA) used the game’s opening moments to flip the script on their cold spell from the first meeting, when they scored the fewest points the program had seen since March 2019, and it was in large part due to junior guard Trevor Hudgins.
Hudgins has made the step-back 3-pointer a staple of his game, using it to the tune of making the most triples in Northwest history. He added to that list early against the Hornets (19-7, 14-6 MIAA), using his seemingly patented move to give Northwest a 7-3 lead and force Emporia coach Craig Doty to use a timeout.
It wasn’t too long after that moment that Emporia started to fight back, though. After the Bearcats clawed their way to a 20-13 lead, an advantage built by Hudgins, coupled with sophomore forward Luke Waters’ 7 points early on, the Hornets rattled off a 10-0 run to take the lead.
“I thought, defensively, we just weren’t very good,” McCollum said. “Just gotta be better.”
Emporia took advantage of Northwest junior guard Diego Bernard’s two fouls within the first five minutes, which effectively placed him on the bench for the remainder of the first half. Bernard, the reigning MIAA Defensive Player of the Year, being absent until the break caused some confusion on Northwest’s defense.
The Bearcats, of course, couldn’t carry on with the defensive scheme they brought into the game. Then the mistakes started to creep up, including lapses on defense that led to Emporia senior forward Brenden Van Dyke eventually dropping a career-high 25 points while going 9-for-10 and 4-for-5 from beyond the arc.
“We just weren’t doing our right reads,” Abreu said. “We covered them in practice and all, but I’d say it was a player mistake — on the floor, we didn’t execute our defense how we planned it.”
Hudgins eventually cooled off, too, missing four of his final five shots in the first half after making his first three. That didn’t matter for the Bearcats anyway, because despite Hudgins’ drop-off after compiling 11 first-half points and Bernard’s truancy, they were knotted in a 31-31 tie with Emporia.
The problem, at least for Northwest, is that Hudgins’ scoreless skid continued deep into the second half. The reigning MIAA and NABC Division II Player of the Year went 24 minutes and 5 seconds of action without scoring.
“I mean, it’s Trevor, like, every team knows they’ve gotta be up on him,” Abreu said. “That’s what they were doing, and we’ve just gotta learn how to play with him and without him.”
He eventually got going again, nailing a 3-pointer at the 8:30 mark of the second half to cut into Emporia’s 55-51 lead. He used the final eight minutes to drop 13 second-half points to finish with a team-high 24, marking the 70th 20-point game of his career.
But perhaps none of his buckets were as important as the free throw he drained with 1:16 left to give the Bearcats a 71-70 lead.
Despite everything they had withstood — Bernard fouling out with roughly four minutes left, the Hornets shooting 23-for-46 (50%) from the field, Hudgins’ career-long cold spell — the ’Cats had a chance to seize every opportunity in front of them.
But the chances of them doing so dissipated with every second that ran off the clock, as Emporia used that final minute to outscore the Bearcats 6-4 by way of six straight makes from the charity stripe.
“We just don’t wanna do the little things that win you games — we don’t wanna do ’em,” McCollum said. “We don’t do ’em, and that’s on me; I’ve gotta be a better coach.”
As their chances of a ninth straight MIAA regular-season title begin to evaporate with just two games left before the postseason, the Bearcats will make their final conference road trip of the season when they play Nebraska-Kearney Feb. 23 in Kearney, Nebraska. They’ll follow that up by closing the regular season against Fort Hays State Feb. 26 in Bearcat Arena.
McCollum’s message for his squad isn’t going to be delivered in a Shakespeare-like monologue. In fact, knowing there isn’t much longer to right the ship before it sinks, it’s simpler than that.
“You either get better or you lose,” McCollum said. “You gotta find a way to get better or you lose. That is what it is.”
