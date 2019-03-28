With another win in Evansville under its belt, Northwest men’s basketball once again relied on defense in its 76-53 win over Saint Anselm in the NCAA Division II Final Four.
The Bearcats once more restrained their opponent to fewer than 55 points for the second time and held the Hawks below Northwest’s average points allowed of 61.8 for the third time this postseason.
Tasked with facing the No. 1 team and No. 3 defense in the country, Hawks coach Keith Dickson said they took the Bearcats best shot.
“Obviously, I think we got the best of Northwest Missouri tonight,” Dickson said. “They played a little bit better today than what they played last night. … I think for the last 24 minutes of the game they just stifled us.”
Heading into the Final Four meeting with Northwest, the Hawks averaged 83.4 points per game, .3 points more than the Bearcats’ average. Northwest coach Ben McCollum said the focus for his team was on Saint Anselm’s potent offense.
“Scouting Saint Anselm, they were phenomenal offensively,” McCollum said. “We were definitely concerned with their ability to move the basketball. They’ve got great basketball IQ. A phenomenal point guard with phenomenal shooters. They are very well coached. We were very concerned going in and I thought they were a fantastic team.”
The Hawks were coming off of a 10-point Elite Eight victory where they scored 91 points and shot 44.4 percent from the field. Fortunes would quickly turn for the worst for Saint Anselm.
This game was only the second time the Hawks have been held to fewer than 55 points in a game. Northwest’s defense was once again in effect as it restricted only 26.3 percent of shots to fall and only allowed four Hawks to get on the scoresheet.
Senior All-American guard Tim Guers led Saint Anselm with 23 points and seven boards. Guers was the go-to guy all year for the Hawks as he accounted for more than a quarter of Saint Anselm's total points.
“They’re good defenders,” Guers said. “We knew that coming into the game especially watching the game against Mercyhurst last night. It was harder to move the ball, harder to move than we thought so me and Chris (Paul) had to take opportunities when we saw them.”
Sophomore forward Chris Paul — no, not that Chris Paul — added 21 more points to the Saint Anselm cause, but with the remaining two scorers contributing a combined nine points, it wasn’t enough to knock off the top-ranked team in the country.
In lieu of Guers’ final game, he said him and Paul noticed the lack of production from their other teammates and took over.
“We have had advantages all year, me and Chris, so I think when the game boiled down to that we saw we were having more success than our teammates,” Guers said. “Sometimes we had to make plays for ourselves because the ball wasn’t moving the way we wanted it to.”
With the Bearcat defense in full effect tonight, Dickson acknowledged the struggles his squad was faced with and explained how they were in no way unexpected.
“We had trouble moving it, we couldn't get inside and we had trouble scoring,” Dickson said. “We thought we would have a little bit of trouble scoring because they’re just so long and then Diego Bernard made a big difference in that game … he just gives them a little bit and can their extend their defense.”
Freshman guard Diego Bernard provided his spark in a role he had only seen in the early part of the season. The true freshman guard, who had been battling a soft-tissue lower-body injury, produced 13 points, seven rebounds and an intangible energy boost in the win. Freshman guard Trevor Hudgins once again took over the game leading all scorers with 27 points.
“We knew we were going to have our hands full,” Dickson said of the Bearcats defense. “We had to play better than we did to win that game but unfortunately we just didn’t play well enough to beat them.”
