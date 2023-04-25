Maryville track and field had a huge performance in the Mineral Water Invitational April 21 in Excelsior Springs, Missouri, with the girls and boys taking home the combined division title for the meet.
Leading the boys were seniors Keaton Stone and Jesus Flores-Hernandez. Stone secured first in the boys long jump with a mark of 20’ 8.50” and in the triple jump with a measure of 44’ 2.75”. Flores-Hernandez followed up with a first-place finish in the boys high jump with a height of 6’ 2.75” and a third-place finish in the boys 400-meter dash with a time of 52.74. Stone said his performance was fantastic.
“My performance out there was pretty good,” Stone said. “I had a really nice triple jump and came out with a win against another athlete that was one of the best in the state in long jump.”
Stone and Flores-Hernandez were not the only athletes on the boys’ side to find success, though. The boys 4x400-meter relay team earned first with a blistering time of 3:36.20. Sophomore Bradley Deering took first in the boys 3200-meter run with a mark of 9:52.20.
The boys 4x200-meter relay team placed second with a time of 1:34.72. Sophomore Dylan Masters ran into second place in the boys 800-meter run with a time of 4:52.39. Sophomore Carson Sterling’s mark of 125’ 11.75” in the discus throw placed him third.
On the girls’ side, junior Ava Dumke led the way with a first-place finish in the javelin throw with a toss of 121’ 2.75”. The girls 4x800-meter relay team secured first with a timed 11:05.26. Coach Rodney Bade said the girls showed out in a huge way.
“The girls did a tremendous job,” Bade said. “We were short-handed because of other events that they had to go to, but it was great for them to come home with a fourth-place finish in Excelsior Springs.”
There were other successful showings from the girls’ side. Junior Ella Schulte ran for a time of 16.67 to earn second in the girls 100-meter hurdles. Freshman Meah Schommer took third place in the girls 800-meter run with a mark of 2:40.91. Freshman Brylee Acklin hurdled her way to a fourth-place time of 50.33 in the 300-meter hurdles.
Next for the teams will be the Spoofhound Invitational April 27 in Maryville. It will be the first meet Maryville has hosted since the Maryville Time Trial March 22.
Stone said it will be a great chance to perform in front of a home crowd before being on the road for the Benton meet May 9 in St. Joseph and the Class 3 District 8 Tournament May 13.
“Hosting a meet is always fun,” Stone said. “It means a lot to the team to perform in front of a crowd that shows great support for the team.”
The Spoofhounds will follow it up with the Midland Empire Conference Championship May 2 in Cameron, Missouri. Bade and Stone said the focus is to go out and get the job done.
“The focus is to keep going out there and competing,” Bade said. “It is higher stakes now, and it has been the same focus since the beginning of the season.”
“My focus for the MEC Championships is to win,” Stone said. “It has been a competitive meet since I have been here. … so I hope it stays that way going forward.”
