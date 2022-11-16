The Missourian was recently contacted by the parent of a Maryville High School athlete to inform us the athlete's quotes in a story about the soccer team were not his. Following an investigation by members on the Editorial Board, we have determined that the reporter, Mason Hyskell, has falsified numerous quotes in serval stories written this semester.
As a result, we have removed all stories by Hyskell from the website and his employment with the Northwest Missourian has come to an end.
The Missourian deeply regrets the fact this occurred. We instill in all of our student journalists the deep respect we have for being factual in all of our reporting. However, sadly, we lack the resources and staffing — as do practically all professional media outlets today — to call and verify every single source before publication. We rely on a system of trust with our journalists to ensure that what they report is accurate. In this instance, that trust was broken.
Again, we deeply regret this instance. One thing this paper implemented several years ago to instill trust in our readers is a "Correct this Article" button that appears at the bottom of every story on our website. It is our hope our readers will assist us in ensuring our content is as accurate as possible, and we encourage our readers to use this to notify us of inaccuracies they find in our reporting.
Again, we deeply regret this violation your trust, and we apologize.
