Only 31 miles separate Maryville football and its rival in Savannah, and the Spoofhounds will shorten that distance Oct. 14 and travel roughly 33 minutes to play their Highway 71 rival for the coveted Highway 71 trophy.
Coach Matt Webb said this rivalry is special because it’s such a short trip. He said the teams play summer camps together, and both teams know each other very well because the distance between the two schools is so small.
The ’Hounds have dominated this rivalry since 2010, only dropping two games to the Savages while racking up 11 wins. These rivals play for a highway sign, something some would consider not valuable or not flashy, but for the Spoofhounds and Savages, it is very valuable.
“It’s not made of gold, it’s not a cup, it’s not got a lot of glitz and glamor to it,” Webb said. “It’s a literal highway sign that means a lot of pride in where you live and grow up.”
The Maryville (4-3) offense is averaging 42 points per game. On the defensive side of the ball, the Spoofhounds are allowing a mere 21 points a game.
Savannah (7-0) is averaging just 2 points less than the ’Hounds, at 40 points per contest. The Savages' defense outshines the Spoofhounds' defense by only allowing 12 points per game.
“Well, I think it’s the best defense we’ve faced all season,” Webb said. “Savannah does an excellent job on defense. Our offense is going to go out and try to get first downs. That's all we got to try to do. Try and keep us in the game. They’re an excellent defensive unit.”
Webb said that defense is not the only thing that Savannah shines at, as offensively the Savages are the best team the Spoofhounds have seen so far.
Savannah is on top of the Midland Empire Conference this year with a 4-0 record in MEC play. The Savages have outscored MEC foes 185-35. Maryville is sitting behind Savannah in the conference at second place with a 3-1 conference record. The ’Hounds have scored 176 points against their MEC opponents, while their opponents have only scored 61.
“It’s a rivalry game — throw the records out the window,” Webb said “Conference, districts, it doesn’t matter. It’s a rivalry game. We want to win the sign.”
Savannah coach Anthony Hays is in his first year at Savannah, so he has yet to experience the rivalry yet, but he said he is excited about the game this year.
“Rivalries are fun. I think that’s what makes sports special,” Hays said. “There’s a lot of things that make sports special, but rivalries are just special whether it’s the Chiefs versus Raiders, and they have a long history of rivalry or watching, you know, a college football game against two longtime rivals. It just adds something to the atmosphere. We’re excited to have a rival just down the road.”
Hays and Webb give the same reasoning for their teams' success, they both said their teams are taking it one week at a time, having a good game plan and executing the game plan at a high level.
Hays said winning games earlier in the season snowballed into confidence and an expect-to-win attitude, combined with other things, have helped the Savages stay undefeated this season.
“We would love to win. We want to win every Friday,” Hays said. “The highway sign hasn’t been in our hands in a long time, so we’re hoping to change that.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.