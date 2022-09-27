Northwest football has lost back-to-back games once since 2001, with the only time it’s happened being in 2017. Since coach Rich Wright took over at the helm of the program in the winter of 2016, the Bearcats are 5-1 after a loss in the regular season.
Then-No. 2 Northwest fell to Central Oklahoma 23-14 Sept. 24 in Edmond, Oklahoma. The loss was the first of the season for Northwest and marked the Bronchos’ first win over the Bearcats since their program joined the MIAA in 2012.
“We didn’t play well,” Wright said. “It was extremely frustrating. I’ve been here 19 years, but I’m not sure if we’ve played that bad in the 19 years I’ve been here. We have to execute better. We got to be better than that. We got the meat of our schedule coming up over the next three weeks … We’ll find out what our kids are all about.”
Wright and company will look to make the loss a thing of the past, and their first chance to do so will be against rival Missouri Western Oct. 1. With roughly 40 miles separating the two programs, the close proximity not only makes for the shortest trip either team has to travel in the regular season, but has elevated the two to a constant rivalry across all competitions.
Since 1996, the Bearcats have lost a mere four games to the Griffons and have won eight consecutives games against their in-state opponents. Despite the recent history, Western coming into the game at 2-2 and Northwest being on the positive side of the recent matchups, junior wide receiver Trevon Alexander said he respects the team just down Highway 71.
“They’re a very, very good opponent,” Alexander said. “The record doesn’t define that team, if I’m being honest. They have a really solid defense and a good defense. I understand the rivalry and how many people are going to be at the game. It’s going to be insanely electric in Bearcat Stadium.”
The ’Cats not only have an opportunity to rebound against their 40-mile rival, but they will also be able to do so at home.
Northwest is 12-6 against Western all-time inside Bearcat Stadium, with four of those losses coming between 1981-90. The Bearcats will also have an active win streak of 14 games at home heading into the 42nd showdown between the two programs.
“It’s a perfect opportunity — it’s exactly what we need,” Alexander said.
The junior said it just feels easy and fun to play in front of the home crowd. The confidence will build back up again, he said, and it will give him and his teammates a boost to get through a tough part of their schedule.
One of the parts that has boosted the team so far is its defense. Northwest is No. 4 in the MIAA in scoring, allowing a mere 17.3 points per contest and is No. 1 in fewest yards allowed per game at 237.5.
The success on defense doesn’t stop there for the Bearcats. They remain at No. 1 in the nation in rush defense. The Bearcat defense has held its opponents to just 35 rushing yards per game. At the top of the MIAA in sacks with 16 is also Northwest.
In contrast, one of the things the team is looking for a boost in is eliminating turnovers. The Bearcats committed four turnovers — the second game of four or more turnovers this season — against the Bronchos.
“You can’t win college football games when you turn the ball over four times,” Wright said. “Unfortunately, it’s a teachable moment. You don’t want failure, but sometimes failure is a good learning tool, and we got a full taste of it. You can’t spot somebody that many points and still hope to be successful.”
Northwest has a week of practice to work on taking care of the ball, among other things, to prepare for its Week 5 matchup.
After the loss, Northwest dropped from No. 2 to No. 12 in the latest American Football Coaches Association Division II Top 25 poll. The setback also gave Pittsburg State sole possession of first place in the MIAA as the only team without a loss in the conference.
Wright said the MIAA is always a tough conference, and his team always needs to be prepared for every team.
“This is the MIAA — you don’t get any freebies,” Wright said. “That’s something we talk about all the time, and the parody in this conference is what makes it cool. It’s top to bottom … if you don’t play well, you’re gonna get beat.”
