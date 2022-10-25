Northwest soccer led 1-0 against conference foe Missouri Western Oct. 23 with 3:32 remaining in the match. With the clock ticking down, Griffons’ senior forward Kaili Campbell made one last attempt to tie the game and send the conference clash into overtime.
She ran up to the ball, made contact with her right foot and sent the ball soaring through the air toward the north goal at Bearcat Pitch. Instead of landing in the back of the net like Campbell intended, the ball came to a stop in the gloved hands of Northwest redshirt freshman goalkeeper Lily Ellis to effectively end the play, the game and the regular season.
That save — and the six others she made over the course of the final weekend of the regular season — helped Ellis win MIAA Goalkeeper of the Week and finish the season with 12 shutouts, the most by any goalkeeper this season in Division I and Division II.
The Bearcats finished the final weekend of the regular season with two wins against Missouri Southern Oct. 21 and Missouri Western. As previously mentioned, the ’Cats defeated the Griffons 1-0 and beat the Lions 3-0.
Sophomore forward Adell Gore and sophomore midfielder Hannah Stirling scored two goals each during the weekend. Both of Stirling’s goals were game winners and helped move her to third place in game-winning goals in the conference this season with four. Coach Marc Gordon said the team has been able to find a groove in recent matches.
“We have a dynamic team and a lot of players that can score, and it just seems to be their time right now,” Gordon said.
The Bearcats (12-4-2) finished the season with the second-most wins in program history and have a seven-game win streak. The win streak started against Washburn (11-5-2) Oct. 2 in Topeka, Kansas, which will be the team the Bearcats face to start the conference playoffs. For this match, though, the Ichabods will come to Maryville.
“Getting those two results against Missouri Southern and Missouri Western is important as we embark on that next step,” Gordon said. “The team is in a good place mentally and is excited as we get ready to start the next part of the season.”
Northwest is locked in at No. 3 in the MIAA Women’s Soccer Championship bracket and has received votes in the latest United Soccer Coaches Top 25 poll for the second time this season. As the No. 3 seed, the team will host its quarterfinals game against the Ichabods — only the second home playoff game in program history.
The Bearcats have won four straight games against Washburn, dating back to Oct. 4, 2019. Both teams also met in the first round of the MIAA playoffs in 2021 when Northwest shutout Washburn 5-0 at Bearcat Pitch Nov. 8, 2021. Senior midfielder Annelize Aleixo had an assist in that match and looks to make an impact in this year's MIAA playoff game with it being the final postseason of her collegiate career.
“One of our goals at the beginning of the season was to host a playoff game and to accomplish that goal feels good,” Aleixo said. “Our mindset and confidence is good going into this weekend, and we are ready to get back out on the pitch for a playoff game and get a win.”
Both starting goalkeepers for each team finished the regular season in the MIAA top five in shutouts this season. Washburn's junior goalkeeper Raegan Wells finished third in the conference with seven shutouts and Ellis, of course, finished in first place with 12.
Another key player for Washburn is sophomore forward Khloe Schuckman who is in the top ten in two categories in the conference. She is No. 5 in goals with eight and is No. 8 in game-winning goals with three.
The Bearcats’ conference playoff game will be 1 p.m. Oct. 30 at Bearcat Pitch. The winner will go on to face Emporia State or Northeastern State Nov. 4 in the semifinals. The semifinals will be hosted by the highest-remaining seed after the first round.
