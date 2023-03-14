Kennedi Cline and Truman Hare had never competed at nationals before. The duo were at the end of their freshman indoor season for Northwest track and field, and they ended it in the history books.
Cline and Hare went to the Division II Indoor Championships March 10-11 in Virginia Beach, Virginia, and when they came back to Maryville, they brought with them a pair of national championships.
“It was pretty surreal,” Cline said. “The coaches were crying, everybody was giving us hugs and I was so glad I was part of that team and can do it with those people.”
With a blistering time of three minutes, 36 seconds and 76 milliseconds in the women’s 4x400-meter relay, junior Tiffany Hughey, sophomore Chloe Saenz, sophomore Luisarys Toledo and Cline won the event March 11. Not only did the triumph secure themselves a national title, but it also set the Division II record.
At the Lone Star Conference Indoor Championships Feb. 19, Angelo State’s senior Zykia McDaniel, junior Shiean Walters, junior Maricia Spence and junior Shadae Findley set the previous record with a finish of 3:38.38, passing 3:39.24 set by Lincoln in 1997. At nationals, the quartet ran even faster, with a time of 3:38.31, but it wasn’t enough to catch the Bearcats.
“Once we won, it was just pure joy,” Cline said. “I was so proud of the team and knowing that everybody did what they're supposed to do. It just felt really good.”
The relay squad wasn’t even Northwest’s first national champion of the weekend. On the first day, March 10, Hare was the only athlete to finish the men’s 400-meter dash under 47 seconds with a time of 46.99.
For him, though, it wasn’t the trophy but, instead, it was the people there that made the moment so memorable.
“As I'm walking over to the award stands, I can see my mom running down the stairs to come get to me, and that felt good on the heart,” Hare said. “The fact that (Mom and Dad) took time out to take some of their vacation days to come fly out and see me run, as a freshman in nationals, and to then overachieve my ranking and actually win it and be able to have one of my first hugs be from my mom was very special.”
Hare’s performance helped the men’s team finish seventh overall at nationals after the team was slated to finish 16th, and Cline’s relay squad propelled the women’s team to 10th overall, even after being picked to claim 21st-place.
Coach Brandon Masters said a lot of expectations, not just for the teams themselves, were surpassed and the level of success the Bearcats earned was incredible.
“To have both, the relay squad and Truman, pull that off was insane,” Masters said. “My big thing is ‘overcome.’ It doesn’t matter what you are on paper — overcome your ranking. … That's been my mantra to the kids, you know, from the beginning of my coaching career, ‘Just because you're ranked this, doesn't mean you can't score this much better at a championship.’”
While the championships weren’t until the weekend, Hare said the team flew to Virginia Beach a couple days before. Masters said the trophies are amazing, but he also enjoyed watching the athletes interact with each other throughout the event.
“That's one of the biggest things I can say about this team over my previous teams, here at Northwest and before, is this team is so close,” Masters said. “Everybody enjoyed the trip. They loved the trip because there weren't any issues. There's no drama. There's no infighting. There's no, ‘I'm better than you are.’ This team is amazing because they are a true family, and that's what makes a difference.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.