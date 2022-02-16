Northwest baseball will travel Feb. 18 to Joplin, Missouri, for a three-game slate in the MIAA/GLVC crossover to finish its stretch of 10 straight road games to start the year.
Northwest (3-4) opens up the weekend against Truman State Feb. 18. Junior starting pitcher Max Spitzmiller will be on the mound, and he comes into the game with a 2.45 ERA and 17 strikeouts in 14 ⅔ innings pitched. Spitzmiller is currently tied for ninth all-time in program history for strikeouts (148). He can move to seventh all-time with five more.
“I'm just gonna keep continuing the process of what I’ve been doing — going out competing, filling up the zone, challenging hitters to try not to waste pitches, get off the mound and get the bats back out,” Spitzmiller said.
The Bearcats will play the following day against No. 21 Illinois Springfield. They will finish the weekend Feb. 20 against Quincy.
“Build on what we did the last two weekends,” Northwest coach Darin Loe said. “Pitched well at times — trying to identify who we got coming in and who we can rely on to come in and throw strikes.”
Northwest looks to continue their offensive scoring ability after scoring an average of 5 runs per game during the Henderson State Invitational Feb. 11-13 at Arkadelphia, Arkansas. Northwest plated 7 runs and 5 runs, respectively, during two victories over Ouachita Baptist and St. Cloud State. The Bearcats struggled to get the bats going early enough in their two defeats over the weekend.
“We are inconsistent, offensively — have seen some really good arms, and that is part of it,” Loe said. “It will be big to get outside the next few days and be able to build on some of the positives and erase some of the negatives.”
Northwest’s lineup has been led at the plate by junior outfielder Donovan Warren, who currently leads the team in batting average (.333) with eight hits and a team-high 4 runs. Third baseman Brett Holden is batting (.320) and is tied with Warren for runs and hits. Junior first baseman Tyler Peters launched the Bearcats’ first home run of the season against No. 18 Henderson State, and he’s currently on a five-game hitting streak.
“Last couple of weeks we got to see some very good arms. Just knowing that everyone on our team could hit those guys makes it a lot easier for us to continue our hot streak, been barreling the ball up a lot,” Warren said about the offense’s success to start the year.
Northwest will return home Feb. 20 to prepare for the beginning of MIAA play against No. 3 Central Missouri in a three-game series.
