After one of the program’s best starts, Maryville baseball is in the midst of a rough patch in its season, losing four-straight games April 17-24.
During the Pony Express Tournament in St. Joseph, the Spoofhounds fell 3-0 to Smithville April 17, 4-2 to St. Joseph-Benton April 18 and 8-7 to Lincoln College Prep April 19. The ’Hounds returned home for their third meeting of the season with Benton April 24 but lost to the Cardinals for the third time of the season 4-0.
Senior infielder Cooper Loe said it might be time for Maryville to just make it simple in practice in order to get back in the win column.
“I mean, we're just gonna have to keep going back to the fundamentals in practice if we can't get back to winning,” Loe said. “I just think that we're gonna have to go back to some week one and week two stuff that we really worked on hard, and we’re gonna have to bring it back to start having success again.”
Loe and the Spoofhounds’ next chance to “get back to winning” will be in their third matchup of the season with another familiar foe — Savannah at 6 p.m. April 26 in Maryville.
In the most recent meeting on the diamond, the Spoofhounds (11-6) scored five runs through the first two innings en route to a 7-3 win over the Savages (14-7) April 11. The triumph ended Maryville’s eight-game losing streak to Savannah.
When the both teams met for the first time this season, the Savages knocked in 10 hits for an 11-1 win over the Spoofhounds April 4. Savannah’s victory halted a five-game win streak for Maryville.
Coach Hans Plackemeier took over the helm of the Maryville program in summer 2020 and has coached against Savannah 11 times since. Ahead of the team’s next contest with the Savages, he, like Loe, said the Spoofhounds need to keep it simple and be more opportunistic.
“We've been trying to get back to the fundamentals and hitting pitches, while using the whole field instead of just trying to hit everything to the left,” Plackemeier said.
After Maryville’s contest against Savannah, the Chillicothe Tournament April 28-29 will be next on the slate for the Spoofhounds. They are set to play Lexington (2-13) in their first game of the tournament.
Maryville will have five games until the Class 4 District 16 Tournament May 13-18 after the Chillicothe Tournament. The Spoofhounds will be on the road for three of them, but will host Chillicothe (6-7) at 4:30 p.m. May 2 and Class 1 North Nodaway (1-13) at 4:30 p.m. May 4.
With only three home games left in the regular season, the Spoofhounds’ loss to the Cardinals (9-7) April 24 was also Senior Night for Maryville. The team recognized Loe, catcher Adam Patton, infielder Blake Katen, outfielder Drew Burns, outfielder Riley Brown and outfielder Spencer Scott.
Katen, who started the day on the mound for the Spoofhounds, threw six strikeouts through just over five innings. In the aftermath of the contest with Benton April 24, he and Loe said it’s special to share the night and the season with their senior teammates.
“It means a lot, I mean, we all grew up in high school together,” Katen said. “We've been together since the start and happy to finish it out with them.”
“It's awesome here with this group of guys, especially for Senior Night,” Loe said. “I mean, being with this group of guys, I wouldn’t wanna be with anyone else.”
